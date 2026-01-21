 Have You Tried This Viral Cheesecake Recipe With Just 2 Ingredients? WATCH
A viral two-ingredient dessert using Greek yogurt and Biscoff biscuits is being called a quick cheesecake alternative. The no-bake recipe involves layering the ingredients and refrigerating overnight. While many praise its simplicity and taste, others argue it isn’t a real cheesecake without cream cheese. Despite criticism, the minimal recipe continues trending and dividing food lovers online.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
Have You Tried This Viral Cheesecake Recipe With Just 2 Ingredients? WATCH | Instagram @snehasinghi1

A surprisingly simple cheesecake recipe made with just two ingredients has taken social media by storm, leaving food lovers both curious and divided. The viral recipe claims to deliver a “cheesecake-like” dessert using only Greek yogurt and Biscoff biscuits, making it one of the easiest dessert hacks currently trending online.

According to the video circulating on Instagram and other platforms, the preparation is extremely minimal. Greek yogurt, taken in a bowl, crushed or layered with Biscoff biscuits, and then refrigerated for around eight hours or left overnight. Once set, the mixture is shown to achieve a thick, creamy texture, which creators describe as a quick cheesecake alternative requiring no baking, cream cheese, or any complex steps.

WATCH VIDEO:

The simplicity of the recipe has been a major reason behind its viral success. Many users praised it as a 'fuss-free' dessert option, especially for those looking for quick treats or experimenting with healthier substitutes. Several viewers commented that the combination tastes indulgent while being easy enough for beginners or late-night cravings.

article-image

However, not everyone is convinced. The recipe has also sparked criticism, with several users arguing that calling it a “cheesecake” is misleading. Food enthusiasts pointed out that traditional cheesecake requires cream cheese and claimed that the viral version is more of a yogurt-based dessert than an actual cheesecake.

Despite the mixed reactions, the recipe continues to gain traction online, proving once again that minimal-ingredient food hacks are a hit on social media. Whether you see it as a clever shortcut or a stretch of the cheesecake definition, the two-ingredient dessert has certainly managed to grab attention and spark debate across the internet.

