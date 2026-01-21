 Indian-Origin Usha Vance, Wife Of US Vice President JD Vance, Announce Fourth Pregnancy: 'Welcoming Baby Boy In July'
Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 09:14 AM IST
JD Vance with wife Usha | X

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), the couple stated, "We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July. During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children."

