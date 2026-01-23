Korean Family Visits Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat To Witness 'Real Hard Work': Viral Video Wins Hearts - Watch

A heartwarming video featuring two young Korean children experiencing daily life at Mumbai’s iconic Dhobi Ghat has captured the attention of social media users. Shared on Instagram, the clip offers a rare glimpse of cultural learning beyond typical travel or food content.

Introducing children to real-world hard work

The video was posted by wonny_brothers, an Instagram account run by a Korean family living in India. Known for documenting their Indian journey, from local cuisine to cultural traditions, the family this time focused on something deeper: showing their children the physical labour behind hand-washed laundry.

At Dhobi Ghat, one of the world’s largest open-air laundries, the children are seen observing workers as they scrub, rinse, and rhythmically beat clothes against stone surfaces, a practice followed by generations of dhobis in Mumbai.

From observation to participation

What makes the video stand out is how the experience unfolds. After watching closely, the children step in to try washing clothes themselves, mimicking the workers’ movements with curiosity and effort. Their mother stays beside them, actively participating and guiding them through the process.

The caption accompanying the post reads, “Korean kids at Dhobi Ghat. Trying real Indian life. Real work, real respect,” highlighting the family’s intention to teach respect for labour through firsthand experience.

Social media reacts with praise

The video quickly resonated with viewers. Many praised the parents for using the moment as a learning opportunity rather than a casual reel.

One user commented, “This is a life lesson from parents to children. It shouldn’t be taken lightly.”

Another wrote, “Introducing this to my daughter.”

Uploaded on January 20, 2026, the video has already crossed 2.4 lakh views and garnered over 6,000 likes, reflecting widespread appreciation for meaningful cultural exchange content.

Dhobi ghat: More than a tourist spot

Located in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat is not just a tourist attraction but a vital workplace where thousands of families earn their livelihood. The viral video has sparked renewed conversations about dignity of labour and the importance of exposing children to real-world skills and effort.