'Desperate Need To Steal From India For Own Relevance': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Pakistani X User Over Unauthorised Photo Use For 'Follower Farming'

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi launched a scathing attack on a Pakistani social media user on Sunday for allegedly misappropriating her photograph. The incident, which took place on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has sparked a heated debate regarding digital consent and the 'identity crisis' often attributed to cross-border social media interactions.

Pakistani User Posts Sena UBT MP's Photo On X

The controversy began when an X user from Pakistan, identified as Syeda Mahnoor Zaidi, posted a picture of the Indian Rajya Sabha MP on her personal handle. The user paired the photograph with a caption, "Guess my real age."

Guess my real age? pic.twitter.com/NE5Kg0lPTO — Syeda Mahnoor Zaidi (@MahnoorAli65) January 25, 2026

The post appeared to be an attempt at identity fishing or follower farming, a tactic where users leverage the photos of prominent figures, often without credit or consent, to boost their social media metrics and visibility.

Chaturvedi Slams X User For Misusing Her Photo

Known for her vocal presence and swift responses on social media, Priyanka Chaturvedi did not hold back. Replying directly to the post, she called out the user for both the personal infringement and what she described as a broader desperation for relevance.

Hello Ms Zaidi from Pakistan, the image you are using, without consent, for engagement and follower farming shows the desperate need of you and your nation to steal from India for own relevance. https://t.co/Dte4Yo1S4S — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 25, 2026

"Hello Ms Zaidi from Pakistan, the image you are using, without consent, for engagement and follower farming shows the desperate need of you and your nation to steal from India for own relevance," Chaturvedi wrote in response to the viral photo post.

This is not the first time Chaturvedi has engaged in high-profile digital confrontations involving Pakistan-related issues. In recent years, she has frequently used her platform to criticise the neighbouring nation's policies and its portrayal of Indian figures.

The Pakistani user has not yet issued a formal apology or explanation for the post.

