 Mumbai Crime News: Real Estate Agent Shot In Broad Daylight In Charkop; Police Launch Manhunt For Three Masked Assailants
Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
A shocking incident of firing took place in broad daylight in Mumbai’s Charkop area on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person injured and sparking panic among residents. The shooting occurred around 2 PM.

Victim Identified as Real Estate Agent Freddy D’Lima

Police said the victim, Freddy D’Lima, works as a real estate agent as well as a social worker. He had visited a friend’s shop near Father Susai English School in Charkop when the attack took place.

Attackers Fired Two Rounds

As soon as D’Lima stepped out of the shop, three unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire, shooting two rounds at him. One bullet struck him in the abdomen.

Locals Rushed Victim to Hospital

Local residents immediately rushed D’Lima to Oscar Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Police said his condition is stable.

Accused Flee on Motorcycle

All three attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle. According to investigators, the men used a country-made pistol in the firing.

Assailants Wore Helmets and Masks

Eyewitnesses told police that the shooters had covered their faces with masks and were wearing helmets, making identification difficult.

article-image

Police Scan CCTV Footage

The broad daylight firing has created tension in the locality. DCP (Zone 11) Sandeep Jadhav said CCTV cameras have captured the route through which the attackers arrived and fled. Police teams are analysing the footage to trace them.

Case Registered for Attempted Murder

Charkop Police have registered a case of attempted murder and launched a manhunt for the three assailants.

