 Nigerian National Wanted In Punjab NDPS Case For 3 Years Arrested In Nalasopara
Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
Nigerian National Wanted In Punjab Drug Case Arrested In Nalasopara | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A Nigerian national who had been absconding for three years in a drug trafficking case registered in Punjab has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell Unit 2 (ANC) of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate.

According to the police, a team from ANC was patrolling the Pragati Nagar area of Nalasopara East on November 20 when they spotted a man moving suspiciously on High Tension Road. The suspect, identified as Ubanatu Livinus Uchenna alias Uchaina Ublatu alias Eric (36), a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was stopped for questioning.

Police said the man failed to provide valid documents and was found to have been living illegally in India since 2014. A case under Sections 3 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 was registered against him at Tulinj Police Station.

Further interrogation revealed that the accused was also wanted in a 2021 NDPS case registered at Govindgarh Police Station, Mandi district, Punjab under Sections 21(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). He had reportedly been evading arrest for the past three years.

Police officials said the arrest marks a significant breakthrough in tracing interstate drug offenders. Police said further investigation is underway.

