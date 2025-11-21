Thane Civic Polls 2025: 4.21 Lakh New Voters Added; Ward 8 Has Highest Count, Ward 10 The Lowest |

Thane: According to the draft voter list published on Thursday for the municipal elections, Ward No. 8 has emerged as the ward with the highest number of voters. There are 66,835 voters in this ward. Ward No. 10 has the lowest number of voters, with 40,888 voters. Although the population data is old, the number of voters is assumed to be as of July 2025. In Thane, 4 lakh 21 thousand 261 voters have increased. The number of women is higher among the new voters.

Voters registered until July 2025 will vote in this election, the impact of which is being felt in the wards. In the four-member panel system, one ward has 40,000 voters, while the largest ward has 66,000 voters. Ward No. 8 includes important areas like Balkum, Majiwada, Highland, etc., where the Shinde Sena has dominance. There are 66,835 voters here, including 32,458 women and 34,371 men registered voters. In Ward No. 1 in the Ghodbunder area, 60,068 voters were registered. Ward No. 33 in Mumbra has 59,962 registered voters.

Fewer voters in Ward No. 10

The lowest number of voters is in Ward No. 10, with 40,888 voters. This ward includes areas like Saket, K Villa, Vrindavan, etc. There are 20,108 women and 20,778 men voters here. Also, Ward No. 19 has 40,958 voters.

Increase in the number of voters

Although the 2011 population has been considered for the four-member panel system, the actual population has increased, leading to an increase in the number of voters. In the 2017 elections, the number of voters was 12 lakh 28 thousand 606. Now, this number of voters has increased by a massive 4 lakh 21 thousand 261. The current number of voters is 16 lakh 49 thousand 867.

Timeline for Objection

November 27,2025: Last date to file objections/suggestions on the draft voter list

December 5, 2025: Decide on objections and authenticate and publish final ward-wise lists

December 8, 2025: Publish list at polling stations

December 12,2025 : Publish voter list per polling station

GRAPHICS

2017 Status

Male Voters - 6,67,504

Female Voters -5,61,087

Other –15

Status upto July 2025

Male Voters -8,63,878

Female -7,85,830

