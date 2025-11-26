 Jalgaon: Speeding Motorcycle Hits Pickup Van Head-On; 4 Youths Killed
Jalgaon: Speeding Motorcycle Hits Pickup Van Head-On; 4 Youths Killed

Atul Chandrakant Surwade, Ankush Samadhan Lokhande, Ajay (full name unknown) and Ravindra Sunil Londhe, aged 22 to 24, died on the spot. The injured truck driver has not been identified.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: Speeding Motorcycle Hits Pickup Van Head-On; 4 Youths Killed | Representational Image

Four youths were killed on the spot in a horrific accident between a pickup vehicle and a motorcycle on the Jamner-Pahur road around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, while the pickup driver was injured and was taken to Jamner for treatment. 

On the Jamner-Pahur road near Pimpalgaon Golai on Tuesday night, a motorcycle travelling at a speed of around 10:30 pm hit a pickup van coming from Pahur head-on. Atul Chandrakant Surwade, Ankush Samadhan Lokhande, Ajay (full name unknown) and Ravindra Sunil Londhe, aged 22 to 24, died on the spot. The injured truck driver has not been identified.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Pahur police rushed to the scene. The truck driver was taken to Jamner Upazila Hospital. When all four bodies were brought to Jamner Hospital, a crowd of relatives and villagers gathered. The accident has spread mourning in the area, and the police investigation is underway.

Moreover, in a recent accident, a 21-year-old woman was burnt to death after a car caught fire following an accident on the Jalgaon–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar National Highway near Pahur on November 10. Her husband sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Jalgaon Civil Hospital. 

The incident occurred around 3 pm when a Suzuki car hit another vehicle near Pahur, leading to a sudden blaze. Two people were in the car at the time — Sangram Jalamsingh More, a resident of Kulamkheda in Buldhana district, and his wife, Janhvi Sangram More. 

Jalgaon: CM Fadnavis Unveils Urban Development Plan For Maharashtra At Bhusawal Rally
According to police, Sangram was rescued from the burning vehicle during the operation and rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment. However, Janhvi, who was trapped inside, could not be saved and was charred to death.

