 Design Logo For Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027, Win Rs 3 Lakh: Check Registration Link And Other Details
The government has called for the creation of a new logo (symbol) for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings. Designers, artists, students and professionals from across the country have been invited to participate in the competition.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Design Logo For Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027, Win Rs 3 Lakh: Check Registration Link And Other Details | Representative Image

The logo is expected to reflect the divinity of Trimbakeshwar, the Ramayana heritage of Nashik, the immortal flow of Godavari and the spirit of faith, purity and new life. The winning logo will become the official symbol of the Kumbh Mela.

It will be visible everywhere, from road signs to souvenirs, digital platforms and the entire fair. The information in this regard was shared by Nashik Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, IAS.

To participate in the competition, visit mygov.in or inquire at ntkmalogocompetition@gmail.com. Nashik District Administration and Kumbh Mela Authority said, “This logo will last for generations. This is an opportunity to showcase Indian culture and spiritual heritage to the world.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also supported the competition, saying, “The 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be digital and eco-friendly. Its symbol should also be equally grand and meaningful.” 

Competition Details

- Registration opens: 20th November 2025

- Last date for submission of applications: 20th December 2025

- Results declared: 5th January 2026

- Entry fee: Completely free

- Prizes: 1st – Rs 3 lakh, 2nd – Rs 2 lakh, 3rd – Rs 1 lakh

- Judges: Renowned Designer (ADI), members of Kumbh Mela Authority and concerned officials

- Evaluation: Creativity 35%, Context 35%, Implementation 15%, Detail 15%

