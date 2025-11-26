'Election Commission Has Become BJP's Servant': Sushma Andhare At Igatpuri Campaign Rally |

Nashik: "Give Mahavikas Aghadi strongholds of power to take Igatpuri, a city incorporated by nature, to the world stage. Leaders who enjoyed power on the strength of the party in the last thirty years have now gone elsewhere and contested elections. This is because the Election Commission is a servant of the BJP," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare.

She was speaking at a campaign meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi for the Igatpuri Municipal Council elections. She appealed to the people of Igatpuri to support us to teach this trend a lesson. Igatpuri is a tourist and tribal-dominated city in Nashik district. For the last thirty years, the Shiv Sena Thackeray faction had held power here single-handedly.

However, after the party split (2022), the political atmosphere has been disturbed by the entry of leaders like former mayor Sanjay Indulkar into the BJP. Against this backdrop, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has started a vigorous campaign for the Igatpuri Municipal Council elections (to be held on December 26, 2025).

The State Election Commission has announced the election schedule for 246 municipal councils and 42 municipal panchayats in Maharashtra in November 2025, and this stage is important for many institutions in Igatpuri and Nashik districts.

In this campaign rally held at a strategic location in Igatpuri, Sushma Andhare opened fire directly on the BJP and the Election Commission. "Igatpuri is a treasure trove of nature. However, due to the lust for power, leaders are leaving the party and running away. The Election Commission has become the servants of the BJP, who are working for political gain instead of correcting the mess in the voter list. We will give real development to Igatpuri. Congress mayoral candidate Shubhangi Yashwant Dalvi and Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar group) and other constituent parties are promising us to make Igatpuri prosperous," she said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has focused on general and tribal voters for the Igatpuri Municipal Council (18 seats). In the last election, the BJP had won only 4 seats, while an independent had won one. Although the Mahayuti has gained here since Indulkar joined the BJP (November 12, 2025), the Maha Vikas Aghadi is campaigning on local issues - such as roads, water supply, tourism development and unemployment.