Pune: Gravel Spillage From Dumpers Endangers Commuters On Nanded-Dhayari Phata Road | Sourced

Commuters on the Nanded Phata-Dhayari Phata stretch in Pune are facing a tough time commuting as overloaded dumpers transporting gravel spill stones on the road, posing a risk of accidents. The road is already uneven and has lots of potholes, and has become more hazardous due to the loose gravel, especially for two-wheelers.

Residents say dumpers often carry loads far above their permitted capacity, causing gravel to fall directly onto the road surface. The excess weight also puts pressure on the vehicles’ tyres, raising the possibility of tyre bursts or drivers losing control. The speed at which these dumpers travel early in the morning adds to the threat.

Despite multiple complaints, citizens claim the issue remains unresolved.

“Travelling here is unsafe. Gravel spills everywhere, and bikes can slip at any moment. We have complained several times, but no action is taken,” said Maruti Waghmode, a resident of Kolhewadi.

Citizens further allege that inadequate CCTV coverage and limited patrolling have allowed dumper drivers to operate without proper permits or checks. Besides bikers, pedestrians, schoolchildren and bus commuters are also at risk. Flying dust and stones have increased pollution levels, damaged vehicle tyres and caused dents on cars.

Responding to the situation, Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Khandagale of the Nanded City Traffic Department said, “Action is being taken against overloaded vehicles. Patrolling will be increased, and vehicles found violating norms will face strict action, including seizure if required.”

Deepak Raut, Assistant Commissioner of the Sinhagad Road Regional Office, said that officers would be sent to inspect the location immediately.

“The road will be cleaned, and we will write to the Transport Department to take necessary action against heavy vehicles,” he added.