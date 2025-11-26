Good News! Union Cabinet Approves Pune Metro Line 4, 4A Connecting Kharadi, Khadakwasla, Warje | File Photo

In a boost to improve Pune’s public transport network, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved Line 4 (Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug) under Phase-2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project.

This now happens to be the second major project approved under Pune Metro’s Phase-2, following the sanction of Line 2A (Vanaz–Chandani Chowk) and Line 2B (Ramwadi–Wagholi/Vitthalwadi). Together spanning 31.636 km with 28 elevated stations, Line 4 and 4A will connect Pune’s IT hubs, commercial zones, educational institutions, and residential clusters across East, South, and West Pune.

The project will be completed within five years at an estimated cost of Rs 9,857.85 crore, and will be jointly funded by the Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra, and external bilateral or multilateral funding agencies.

These lines are a vital part of Pune’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) and will seamlessly integrate with operational and sanctioned corridors at Kharadi Bypass & Nal Stop (Line 2), and Swargate(Line 1). They will also provide an interchange at Hadapsar Railway Station and connect with upcoming corridors towards Loni Kalbhor and Saswad Road, which will ensure smooth multimodal connectivity across metro, rail, and bus networks.

From Khadakwasla’s scenic tourist belt to Kharadi IT Park, and from Hadapsar’s industrial hub to Warje’s residential clusters, Line 4 and 4A will connect diverse neighbourhoods. Traversing Solapur Road, Magarpatta Road, Sinhagad Road, Karve Road, and the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway, the project will ease congestion on Pune’s busiest routes while improving safety and promoting green, sustainable mobility.

Estimates predict that the daily ridership on Line 4 and 4A combined is expected to be 4.09 lakh in 2028, rising to nearly 7 lakh in 2038, 9.63 lakh in 2048, and over 11.7 lakh in 2058. Of this, the Kharadi–Khadakwasla corridor will account for 3.23 lakh passengers in 2028, growing to 9.33 lakh by 2058, while the Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug spur line will rise from 85,555 to 2.41 lakh passengers over the same period. And highlight the significant growth in ridership expected on Line 4 and 4A over the coming decades.

The project will be implemented by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), which will carry out all civil, electrical, mechanical, and systems works. Pre-construction activities such as topographical surveys and detailed design consultancy are already underway.

Now with the latest approval, Pune Metro’s network will expand beyond the 100 km milestone, a significant step in the city’s goal towards a modern, integrated, and sustainable urban transit system. With Line 4 and 4A, Pune will not just get more metro tracks; it will gain a faster, greener, and more connected future.

These new metro corridors are designed to give back hours of commuting time, reduce traffic chaos, and provide citizens with a safe, reliable, and affordable alternative. In the years ahead, they will emerge as the lifelines of Pune, reshaping urban mobility and redefining the city’s growth story.