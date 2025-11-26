 4th Edition Of Pune Children's Festival To Begin On December 11 At Sarasbaug
e-Paper Get App
HomePune4th Edition Of Pune Children's Festival To Begin On December 11 At Sarasbaug

4th Edition Of Pune Children's Festival To Begin On December 11 At Sarasbaug

This year’s theme, “Less Screen, More Play,” highlights the importance of parental well-being, an aspect organisers say is critical yet often overlooked in child development

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
4th Edition Of Pune Children's Festival To Begin On December 11 At Sarasbaug | X/@PMCPune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will host the fourth edition of the Pune Children’s Festival from December 11 to 14 at Sarasbaug, with a special focus on encouraging children to spend less time on screens and more time engaging in play-based activities.

The festival, which has recorded an annual footfall of over one lakh parents and children, has become a key event in the city’s cultural calendar. This year’s theme, “Less Screen, More Play,” also highlights the importance of parental well-being, an aspect organisers say is critical yet often overlooked in child development.

Read Also
Leopard Spotted In Pune’s Khadki? Another Fake Post Goes Viral
article-image

PMC officials said the early years of childhood play a vital role in cognitive, social and motor skill development. To promote awareness around these formative years, the festival will bring together more than 30 organisations working in child development. The event will feature games, learning activities, storytelling sessions, workshops and interactive discussions aimed at creating an enjoyable and informative experience for families.

A new attraction this year is the Care Pavilion, designed to help parents reflect on their own mental and emotional well-being. Organisers noted that Pune’s rapidly growing urban environment places increasing demands on digital-age parents, making conversations around self-care more relevant than ever.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Tragedy: Married Man, Childhood Lover Die By Suicide In Vikramgad | Details Here
Palghar Tragedy: Married Man, Childhood Lover Die By Suicide In Vikramgad | Details Here
This Cutie Wants Farah Khan To Visit Her Home For Vlogs: Asks Mom, 'Why Is She Not Coming To My House?'
This Cutie Wants Farah Khan To Visit Her Home For Vlogs: Asks Mom, 'Why Is She Not Coming To My House?'
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Senior Journalist Vibha Kaul Bhat, 'She Didn’t Stay Long Enough...'
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Smriti Irani Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Senior Journalist Vibha Kaul Bhat, 'She Didn’t Stay Long Enough...'
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till December 18; Check Details Here
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till December 18; Check Details Here
Read Also
VIDEOS: Pune Locals Alarmed As 7-8 Fighter Jets Make Low-Altitude Rounds Over Vadgaon Khurd
article-image

Pune is also recognised as a Deep Dive City and an Urban 95 Lighthouse City under the Nurturing Neighbourhoods 2.0 initiative, supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Van Leer Foundation and WRI India. Under this programme, efforts are underway to integrate child- and parent-friendly approaches into ongoing and upcoming development projects across the city. Initiatives such as parent-child gatherings in local parks have helped promote outdoor activity and reduce screen dependency among young children.

PMC has urged families to participate in the four-day festival and make the most of the activities planned at Sarasbaug.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Good News! Union Cabinet Approves Pune Metro Line 4, 4A Connecting Kharadi, Khadakwasla, Warje

Good News! Union Cabinet Approves Pune Metro Line 4, 4A Connecting Kharadi, Khadakwasla, Warje

4th Edition Of Pune Children's Festival To Begin On December 11 At Sarasbaug

4th Edition Of Pune Children's Festival To Begin On December 11 At Sarasbaug

Pune: Gravel Spillage From Dumpers Endangers Commuters On Nanded-Dhayari Phata Road

Pune: Gravel Spillage From Dumpers Endangers Commuters On Nanded-Dhayari Phata Road

Pune: Utensil Manufacturer Duped With Fake Dubai-Tanzania Supply Deal; Accused Arrested In Kolkata

Pune: Utensil Manufacturer Duped With Fake Dubai-Tanzania Supply Deal; Accused Arrested In Kolkata

Nashik: Devotees Celebrate Champa Shashti With Traditional Fervour At Deolali's Khandoba Hill

Nashik: Devotees Celebrate Champa Shashti With Traditional Fervour At Deolali's Khandoba Hill