After Ajit Pawar's Death In Plane Crash, Maharashtra State To Develop Baramati Airport: CM Devendra Fadnavis Confirms

Maharashtra State To Develop Baramati Airport After Deadly Crash, CM Fadnavis Confirms | Sourced

Pune: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the Maharashtra government will take up the comprehensive development of the Baramati airport. The decision comes in the wake of the tragic January 28 plane crash near the Baramati airstrip that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. A runway approach misjudgement and lack of adequate navigational and monitoring systems at an uncontrolled airstrip are believed to have caused the plane crash near the Baramati airport, triggering widespread demands for a safety audit of uncontrolled airstrips and a review of flight training organisations (FTOs). Concerns were raised about safety lapses at smaller airports throughout the state.

Fadnavis said that the state would upgrade the runway, install proper navigation systems and strengthen air traffic control monitoring. He confirmed that the project would move ahead. The work will be carried out by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC).

Aviation experts have stressed that flying activity has risen sharply in recent years, with many small airports and airstrips now frequently used by charter aircraft. They say this makes regular audits of infrastructure, operations and safety systems essential, along with swift corrective action.

Maharashtra has one of the highest numbers of airports and airstrips in the country, including the Baramati facility, which has a tabletop runway. The airport was transferred from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to MADC last year.

The state may now either prepare a fresh detailed project report (DPR) or revise the one earlier handed over by MIDC.

Aviation analyst Dhairyashil Vandekar said inspections alone are not enough, calling for more frequent checks and stricter action by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) against violations. He also stressed the need for tighter oversight of pilot training; adherence to the safety norms can be a risk to the pilot’s life, aircraft airworthiness and non-scheduled operators.

Sanjay Lazar, CEO of Avialaz Consultants, said the DGCA must strengthen audit processes at uncontrolled airfields, flying academies and private operators to restore public confidence in the aviation system.