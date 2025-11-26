 VIDEO: Pune Police Parade Goons Who Robbed Deccan's Anant Restaurant At Knifepoint
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
Pune Police, on Wednesday, paraded the goons involved in a shocking robbery incident at Deccan’s Anant Restaurant and Bar after the goons, carrying sharp weapons and forcefully looted it on Nov 19.

The robbery incident took place around 1.30 am on Wednesday. Regarding the matter, a complaint was registered at the Deccan Police Station. According to police, the assailants forcefully entered the premises, threatened the staff, and escaped with cash before anyone could react.  

The incident had raised serious questions over the maintenance of law and order in the city, as the Pune Police have strictly mandated that pubs, bars, and restaurants must shut by 1.30 am. Despite this rule, the establishment was still operating behind partially closed shutters, as visible in the video footage. 

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Girisha Nimbalkar, Senior Police Inspector of Deccan Police Station, then said, “The accused were aware of the closing time. Firstly, they went to the bar for a recce and inquiry. Later, when they knew that only a few people were inside the restaurant, they entered with weapons to create terror and took Rs 15,000 to 20,000 forcefully from the counter. The accused have not been identified yet, but soon they will be arrested."

