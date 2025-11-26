Pune Houses Three Original Illustrated Copies Of The Indian Constitution | VIDEO | Sourced

Pune: As the nation celebrates Constitution Day on Wednesday, a significant piece of history finds its pride of place in Pune. After the adoption of the Constitution, India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, had directed the printing of 1,000 beautifully illustrated copies of the original document. Of these, three copies are preserved in Pune as original heritage editions.

One of the first thousand calligraphed copies has been kept at Pune’s prestigious Indian Law Society's (ILS) Law College. This rare copy was presented to the college as a special gift. The document features exquisite calligraphy and carries artwork that reflects India’s rich cultural heritage.

The illustrations in the copy span a wide visual narrative, from ancient Indian civilisation to the era of Emperor Ashoka, showcasing the deep cultural roots embedded in the Indian Constitution.

These preserved copies continue to serve as a reminder of India's democratic journey and the artistic legacy that accompanies its founding document.

Constitution Day Celebrations

Constitution Day, observed on November 26, marks the day in 1949 when the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India after nearly three years of deliberation. Drafted under the leadership of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the Constitution is the world's longest written democratic constitution and stands as a landmark in nation-building. It laid the foundation for a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic, ensuring fundamental rights and guiding principles for governance.

The Constituent Assembly, comprising eminent leaders, scholars, and freedom fighters, carefully debated each provision to shape an inclusive and progressive framework for the newly independent nation. Celebrating Constitution Day not only honours this historic achievement but also serves as a reminder of the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that continue to guide India today.

In Pune, every civic body, including Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Zilla Parishad, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and other bodies, celebrates this day enthusiastically.