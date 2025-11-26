Jalgaon: Collector Rohan Ghuge Inaugurates 64th State-Level Amateur Marathi Drama Competition |

Jalgaon: The Maharashtra government organises the Amateur Marathi State Drama Competition every year for amateur drama artists in the state to showcase their art. This year, the 64th State-level Amateur Marathi Drama Competition, held at the Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Theatre, was inaugurated on Tuesday by District Collector Rohan Ghuge, IAS, and dignitaries by performing Nataraj Pujan.

On the occasion of the inauguration ceremony, District Collector Rohan Ghuge was accompanied by Deepak Chandorkar of Chandorkar Pratishthan, Chief Executive Officer of Akhil Bharatiya Shahir Parishad Vinod Dhage, Chief Executive Officer of Balrangbhoomi Parishad Central Yogesh Shukla, Treasurer of Akhil Bharatiya Natya Parishad Jalgaon District Branch Dr Shama Saraf, Hasiya Jatra Fame Rangkarmi Hemant Patil, Chetan Kumawat along with the judge and coordinator of the competition Prof. Sandeep Tayde.

After Nataraj Poojan and raising the Shreephal, District Collector Rohan Ghuge rang the bell and declared the inauguration of the drama competition. The program was moderated by Prof. Rajendra Deshmukh and the vote of thanks was given by Co-coordinator Nitin Tayde.

Demons performed on the first day

On the first day, Bhusawal Thermal Power Station Deepnagar presented the mystical play Danav, which explores the evil tendencies, mysteries and conflicts in human nature, at the 64th Amateur Marathi State Drama Competition.

Written by Atul Salve and directed by Praveen More, this play was inaugurated at the Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Theatre in Jalgaon. The competition began by performing the mystical journey of the play on the first day of the state drama competition.