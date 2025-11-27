 Pune: PMC Postpones Junior Engineer Exam Scheduled For December 1
Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
Pune: PMC Postpones Junior Engineer Exam Scheduled For December 1 | File Photo

Pune: Considering demands from several aspirants, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally postponed the PMC Junior Examination that was scheduled on December 1. Some aspirants who are already serving in other government jobs were facing difficulties as they had been allotted the election duties, and it would not be possible to attend a day before the elections. Considering the above-mentioned issues, the aspirants were demanding that the exam be postponed. 

PMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijaykumar Thorat, through a press note released by PMC on Thursday, informed about the postponement of the PMC Junior Engineer Exam. The exam will be rescheduled at the earliest. And aspirants are advised to visit https://www.pmc.gov.in/b/recruitment or https://www.pmc.gov.in/en/b/recruitment for further updates. 

PMC invited applications from interested parties for 169 posts. The form application process started on October 1. The last date to apply for this was on October 31, 2025, and it received a huge response. About 42 thousand candidates have applied for this exam, and those who clear all the stages will be offered the advertised government jobs. PMC had previously conducted a recruitment process for engineer posts. However, this process was delayed then due to the election-related code of conduct.

