Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Motorcyclist Killed, 13-Year-Old Daughter Injured In Collision On Pune Highway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tragic road accident on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune Highway claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Wednesday, while his 13-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Babusingh Sobaksingh Maher, a resident of Pendapur. His daughter, Anchal, who was riding pillion, is currently undergoing treatment for multiple injuries.

According to police, Babusingh and his daughter were travelling from Dhoregaon to Chalisgaon on his motorcycle (MH20 BU 0541) to attend a family programme. As they approached Jikthan Phata, a container (MH20 CT 0843), reportedly speeding and coming from the opposite direction, rammed into their vehicle. The impact was severe, causing Babusingh to suffer fatal injuries. Witnesses said he collapsed instantly due to heavy bleeding and could not be saved. His daughter, traumatised by the collision and the sight of her critically injured father, fainted on the spot.

Local villagers quickly alerted the police and helped shift both victims to the Government Medical College and Hospital. Doctors declared Babusingh brought dead, while Anchal is receiving medical care. The sudden mishap has left the family devastated. Maher is survived by his wife, son and daughter, and the community has expressed deep sorrow over the loss.