 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government Committee Led By Narendra Jadhav Seeks Public Input On Three-Language Policy
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government Committee Led By Narendra Jadhav Seeks Public Input On Three-Language Policy | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state government has established a committee chaired by noted economist and educationist Narendra Jadhav to formalise a three-language policy in schools under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The committee held a divisional meeting at Anand Hall in MIT College on Wednesday, with more than 350 participants from the fields of education and psychology, educational institute directors, parents, journalists, and others.

Committee members Aparna Moris, Madhushree Savji, Sanjay Dorlekar, Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, District Collector Deelip Swami, ZP CEO Ankit, Education Deputy Director Kailas Datkhil, Education Officers Jayashree Chavan and Ashwini Latkar, District Education Training Institute Principal Rajendra Kamble, Satish Satav, Dr Munish Sharma and others were present.

Jadhav said more people from various fields should register their opinion on the three-language policy before the committee. He said the panel would present all registered opinions, suggestions and objections to the government. According to him, students should express themselves with confidence and deliver excellent presentations and communication, which can be achieved through proper language knowledge. He said teachers should teach students from this perspective and urged people to register their views on www.tribhashasamiti.org.in.

Many participants said Marathi should be the first language, along with English.

