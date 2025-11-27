Pune: Protest Erupts Outside PMC Office Against 'Corruption' In Sports Department; Commissioner Assures Action | Sourced

Allegations of large-scale corruption, irregular contracts, unauthorised use of municipal property and collusion between ruling party members and senior officials in the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Sports Department sparked a protest outside the civic headquarters on Thursday.

The agitation was led by representatives of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) from Ward no 27, which focused on alleged irregularities at the Late Bhanudas Gezge Gymnasium in Saneguruji Nagar.

Slogans were raised against officials of the Sports Department. After the demonstration, the members of the MVA met Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram and submitted a detailed memorandum outlining the alleged malpractices and misuse of municipal assets.

The Commissioner assured the members that the issue would be taken seriously and that an inquiry would be initiated immediately after seeking a report from the concerned officials.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anant Gharat alleged that despite the Charity Commissioner imposing a fine and declaring the concerned committee irregular, a false office-bearer was presented before the Sports Department during contract-related proceedings. He claimed that this act misled the state administration, the PMC and taxpayers, and that the alleged wrongdoing involved a ruling BJP corporator, a senior party functionary and the then deputy commissioner of the Sports Department.

Youth Congress leader Sagar Dhadave urged the Commissioner to intervene promptly as the administration functions impartially. He warned that if action is not taken and criminal cases are not filed against those who allegedly defrauded the civic body, the MVA would approach the court for justice.

The protesters stated that corruption in the Sports Department must be eliminated, unauthorised use of municipal property must be halted, and collusion between officials and political leaders must be stopped, with strict action against those responsible.

They warned that failure on the part of the administration to take concrete steps would lead to a more aggressive and widespread agitation in the coming days.