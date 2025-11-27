'My Brother Is In Police, Do Whatever You Want': PMPML Driver After Rash Driving Row In Pune - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pune: In yet another case of a PMPML bus rash driving case happened in Pune’s Markey yard area on Thursday, where a PMPML bus driver allegedly tried to corner a two-wheeler, pushing the bike rider to the verge of falling. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Following the rash driving incident, the female who was riding the bike stopped the bus and asked the bus driver to drive carefully. The argument escalated, and the PMPML driver denied the woman’s claim that he had cornered her bike. And when she warned to file a police complaint, the driver replied, ‘My brother is in the police, do whatever you want.”

This comes after a recent incident where tension gripped Pune’s Narayan Peth area late after a group of youngsters who were returning from a party allegedly rammed their car into a disabled man and triggered chaos on the road. The incident took place around 11 pm, and the issue escalated quickly as people present at the spot confronted the youngsters.

Reportedly, the speeding four-wheeler hit the disabled pedestrian, following which a group of angry citizens stopped the vehicle and demanded that the driver step out. The situation got tense when the boy, travelling in the car, was seen shouting, “I am the son of a policeman, don’t touch me, don’t beat me!” — a statement that further infuriated onlookers.