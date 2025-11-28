Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 24-Year-Old Pune Man Duped Of ₹55,000 After Scammer Sends Fake Police Remand Video; Case Registered

A 24-year-old Pune resident was duped of Rs55,000 after a scammer posing as a Mumbai police officer sent a fake remand video and demanded money via QR codes | FPJ Photo

Mumbai, Nov 27: The police have come across a new modus operandi used by scammers to dupe unsuspecting citizens. Recently, a 24-year-old man was allegedly duped by a scammer who claimed to be a police officer and falsely claimed that the victim was found to be involved in a cheating case.

In order to make his con look genuine, the scammer sent a random video of a man being taken for a remand by the police, which they claimed to be of one of the accused in the case, and forced the complainant to pay money by sending QR codes of beneficiary account holders.

Victim Received Call from Fraudster Using Police Uniform Display Picture

According to the police, the complainant hails from Pune and works in the housekeeping sector. On November 10, the complainant received a phone call from a person claiming to be a police officer from Mumbai. The number from which the call was made had a display picture of a man in a police uniform.

The caller told the complainant that his involvement was found in a cheating case. The scammer also shared a copy of an FIR and a video of a person being taken for a police remand in order to make his con look genuine.

Threatened with Arrest, Victim Paid Rs 55,000 via QR Codes

The caller threatened to arrest the complainant and, in order to help him get bail in the said case, induced the complainant to transfer money into different beneficiary bank accounts by sending him QR codes of other co-accused persons.

The complainant transferred Rs 55,000 in over a dozen online transactions. He later informed his friend about the incident and learnt that he had been duped. He then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter.

FIR Registered Under BNS and IT Act

A case has been registered by the police under sections 205 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 308 (extortion), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

