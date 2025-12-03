CM Fadnavis Says No Unnecessary Tree Felling In Nashik's Tapovan, Cites Space Constraints | X (@Dev_Fadnavis)

Nashik: “The Kumbh Mela is our ancient and eternal tradition, and it strengthens our bond with nature. There will be no unnecessary cutting of trees in Tapovan—only those absolutely required will be removed,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday in Mumbai.



At present, a major protest has erupted in Nashik against the state government over the planned cutting of more than 1,800 trees in Tapovan for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. Nashik residents have been aggressively campaigning for the protection of these trees, demanding that the state construct the Sadhugram without cutting the Tapovan trees.



Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said that large-scale tree cutting for Sadhugram construction is not appropriate and only minimal cutting should be done. However, practical realities must also be considered. He asked people to understand why the Municipal Corporation took this decision.



He compared the Nashik Kumbh with the Prayagraj Kumbh, where the fair was held on 15,000 hectares, whereas in Nashik only 350 acres are available for Sadhugram. There is no alternative land near Ramkund and the current proposed site. Due to dense tree cover, Sadhugram construction at the present location has become difficult.



He added that Google images from 2015–16 show that there were no trees in this area at that time. These trees were planted later under the state’s 50-crore plantation programme executed by the Municipal Corporation.



“Even then, cutting such a large number of trees is not right. We are considering the issue. Some big trees will be removed and relocated. But politicizing this issue is wrong,” Fadnavis stated.