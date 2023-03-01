Indore: Phag Utsav celebrated with gusto at Ranjit Hanuman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Holi drawing closer, Phag Utsav was celebrated with religious fervour on Tuesday at the Ranjit Hanuman temple.

Phag festival was organised in the morning and evening as well.

The Phag Utsav started with the Aarti of Lord Ranjit Hanuman at 9 am. Devotees thronged the temple premises in large numbers to play Phag in the deity's presence.

Nearly 2500 devotees were present on the temple premises. The entire temple premises was filled with fragrance of perfume and flower petals.

While on one side Aarti was going on, on the other side flower petals were showered on the devotees. Devotees chanted Sitaram on the beat of dholaks. Special preparations were made in the temple for the Phag Utsav.

In the evening too, after the Aarti, Phag Utsav was celebrated on the temple premises. Before this, Phag festival was celebrated in the temple on Saturday also.

11 quintal petals used

Around 11 quintals of petals were used in the Phag Ustav organised in the morning and evening at the Ranjit Hanuman temple. The petals were mainly of rose, marigold and mogra flowers. Along with this, perfume was added to these petals. A large number of women, men and children were present in the temple premises during the Aarti of the God.

Temple priest Pt Dipesh Vyas said that the deity was decorated grandly for the occasion on Tuesday. The sanctum sanctorum was tastefully decorated with flowers ( called Phool Bangla in local parlance).

Radha-Krishna was depicted playing Holi at the entrance of the temple. About 250 kilos of flowers - marigolds, mogras and cut flowers - were used for the Phool Bangla.

