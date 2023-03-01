Indore: Efforts on to get GI tag for wild mango in state

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Here comes good news for Indore and Madhya Pradesh as forest department will work to attain Geographical Indication (GI) tag for wild mangoes in the state. The forest department will begin the possible GI tag analysis and reporting of mangoes in Betul district.

Currently, India has 8 varieties of mangoes that have GI tagging in different states. If MP can score on the wild mangoes and teak, then it would add the state’s mangoes on the country’s map as unique.

GI tag is given to an entrepreneur or a group of businessmen of a particular area/state/country to manufacture goods of good quality. The GI tags are issued as per the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.

The department will soon organise a workshop in which experts on teak and jungle mango will discuss in detail and then the proposal will be prepared. This will enable teak and wild mango to get international recognition

Earlier, the state had conducted GI tagging of various regional crops including Basmati rice, and Sharbati wheat.

As per forest officials, Betul teak wood is preferred all over the country due to its good quality. There are 100-year-old trees in the forest of the district, which are tall and straight. Surprisingly, there is no lump in it, as per officials.

Current GI tags of MP

List of GI Tags in India 2022: Madhya Pradesh

1. Chanderi sarees

2. Jhabua Kadaknath Black Chicken Meat

3. Leather Toys of Indore

4. Bagh Prints of Madhya Pradesh

5. Ratlami Sev

6. Bell Metal Ware of Datia and Tikamgarh

7. Maheshwar Sarees & Fabrics