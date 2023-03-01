Indore: West Discom to spent 89% of budget on power purchase

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A budget of Rs 18,551 crore of the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company for fiscal 2023-24 was approved in a meeting of board of directors on Tuesday. The West Discom will spend over 89 per cent of the budget amount on power purchase and transmission.

In the meeting, energy secretary and company chairman Raghuraj MR, deputy secretary (energy) VK Gaur (both virtually from Bhopal), West Discom managing director AmitTomar and directors Dr Aruna Tiwari (from IIT Indore), Prashant Salwan (from IIM Indore), SGSITS director Dr Rakesh Saxena and others were present.

Tomar said that a major portion of the budget (around Rs 16,520) will be spent on purchase of power and its transmission. Expenditure of Rs 1,135 crore will be on salary and pension, expenditure of Rs 337 crore on metering, new grids, transformers, and lines and Rs 217 crore will be spent on maintenance and repairs.

Provision has also been made in the budget for the purchase of new vehicles instead of old ones. Besides, provision has been made in budget for enhancing consumer services.