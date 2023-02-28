Madhya Pradesh: 'This is MP, no suspicious person will be spared', says Narottam Mishra after Indore police detains Sarfaraz Memon

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Narottam Mishra said that Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace and no one involved in suspicious activities will be spared after Indore police took Sarfaraz Memon into custody.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mishra said, “On the basis of NIA's input, the Indore police have taken Sarfaraz Memon into custody. The entire matter is being investigated seriously. Rule of law prevails in Madhya Pradesh, an island of peace, and no one involved in suspicious activities will be spared.”

Who is Sarfaraz Memon?

Notably, the Mumbai Police stepped on gas and launched a search operation to trace a man “trained in Pakistan” after they were alerted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) about his movement in the city on Monday.

The NIA communication identified the suspect as Sarfaraz Memon who entered Mumbai, adding that Memon hails from Indore. Thus, the police in that state and city were also alerted in the matter.