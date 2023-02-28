e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 'This is MP, no suspicious person will be spared', says Narottam Mishra after Indore police detains Sarfaraz Memon

Madhya Pradesh: 'This is MP, no suspicious person will be spared', says Narottam Mishra after Indore police detains Sarfaraz Memon

Mishra took to twitter to laud Indore police for working swiftly on NIA inputs and taking Sarfaraz Memon into custody.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Narottam Mishra said that Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace and no one involved in suspicious activities will be spared after Indore police took Sarfaraz Memon into custody. 

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mishra said, “On the basis of NIA's input, the Indore police have taken Sarfaraz Memon into custody. The entire matter is being investigated seriously. Rule of law prevails in Madhya Pradesh, an island of peace, and no one involved in suspicious activities will be spared.”

Who is Sarfaraz Memon?

Notably, the Mumbai Police stepped on gas and launched a search operation to trace a man “trained in Pakistan” after they were alerted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) about his movement in the city on Monday. 

The NIA communication identified the suspect as Sarfaraz Memon who entered Mumbai, adding that Memon hails from Indore. Thus, the police in that state and city were also alerted in the matter.

Read Also
Indore: Mumbai cops step on gas to locate Pak-trained man
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND VS AUS third test: Hurry up, only handful seats left at Indore's Holkar stadium

IND VS AUS third test: Hurry up, only handful seats left at Indore's Holkar stadium

Madhya Pradesh: 'This is MP, no suspicious person will be spared', says Narottam Mishra after Indore...

Madhya Pradesh: 'This is MP, no suspicious person will be spared', says Narottam Mishra after Indore...

Madhya Pradesh: Labourer dies in pharma lab accident in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Labourer dies in pharma lab accident in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Army recruitment undergoes transformational changes’

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Army recruitment undergoes transformational changes’

Madhya Pradesh: Labourer dies while working on electric pole in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Labourer dies while working on electric pole in Mhow