Indore: Mumbai cops step on gas to locate Pak-trained man

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Mumbai Police stepped on gas and launched a search operation to trace a man “trained in Pakistan” after they were alerted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) about his movement in the city on Monday. After which, the Mumbai police also took help of Indore police in getting details of the man who had connections from Indore also.

“Mumbai Police are searching for a man after an email was received from the city unit of NIA about his suspicious movements,” an official from Mumbai Police said. He said the email was received on Sunday afternoon, following which all agencies are put on alert.

The NIA communication identifies the suspect as Sarfaraz Memon who has entered Mumbai, the official said, adding that as Memon hails from Indore, the police in that state and city were also alerted.

“The Mumbai police have asked us to gather and collate details of one Sarfaraz Memon. We provided information to the police. I have no idea about any other thing regarding his connections with any antisocial organizations,” said Indore police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra.

“While informing about the suspect, NIA officials also shared details like an Aadhaar card, a driving licence and a passport. As per information received, the suspect has received training in China, Hong Kong, and Pakistan,” the Mumbai police official said.

The Mumbai Police have initiated the drills of strategic road blocks, random checks of vehicles, tabs on suspicious persons or movement, and remaining alert to detect any unusual activities, besides prodding their informers on the same.

It may be recalled that in the past couple of months, the Mumbai Police have received several threats of possible terror strikes, but these proved to be hoaxes.