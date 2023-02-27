Indore: 86% of diabetic patients are either obese or overweight, reveals city survey

Representative Photo |

Indore: As much as 86% diabetic patients in Indore are either are obese or overweight, reveals a recent survey.

Moreover, the survey also revealed that the prevalence of obesity is found in the people who live in nuclear families rather than those in joint families.

Diabetologist Dr Sandeep Julka who conducted the study on over 600 patients of diabetes coming to the OPD, revealed the report on Monday.

“The survey results again proved that a sedentary lifestyle is directly linked to diabetes and obesity. Much to my surprise is the increasing trend of living in nuclear families taking a toll on people’s health. Major reason is that the single family consumes more junk food, eating while watching TV or mobile, and no exercise etc,” Dr Julka said.

The samples were taken equally from both the genders as it had 51 percent of men and 49 percent were women.

“While interpreting the survey report age wise, it was found that most of the people falling in the category of obese are between 30 and 60 years of age. The number of women suffering from obesity is 40 percent while the number of men who have obesity and diabetes is 33 percent,” the diabetologist said.

Are you consuming too much oil? Well, then stop!

In 52 percent of these patients, the consumption of oil on an average per person per month was found to be more than 1 litre. “Interestingly, 27 percent of the people do not know how much oil they use per month , while a normal person's oil consumption per person per month should not exceed 600 ml,” Dr Julka added.

He also appealed people to take a balanced diet and work out to stay healthy. He also suggested to undergo blood tests from time to time to prevent lifestyle diseases.