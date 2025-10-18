MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Virtually Gifts PMAY Homes To 348 Beneficiaries--VIDEO |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Dhanteras brought festive joy to hundreds of underprivileged families in Madhya Pradesh as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday virtually inaugurated 348 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana houses, providing permanent homes to around 1,800 people.

गरीब का घर रोशन हो, तभी सच्चे अर्थों में दीपावली है...



प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना शहरी 2.0 के अंतर्गत आज नीमच में EWS, LIG और MIG आवासों का भोपाल निवास से वर्चुअली लोकार्पण किया और हितग्राहियों से संवाद कर सभी 348 परिवारों को गृह प्रवेश की शुभकामनाएं दीं।#PMAYUrban pic.twitter.com/Ol7uAPeqkk — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 18, 2025

The initiative, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), marks a major step toward fulfilling the dream of home ownership for the underprivileged during the Diwali season.

Speaking at the event, CM Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in ensuring homes for over four crore citizens nationwide and called the distribution of houses a true Diwali gift for 348 beneficiary families in Neemuch.

The CM interacted with beneficiaries including Vimala Saini, Ranjita Maurya, and Angoorbala Rathore, who expressed joy at moving from rented accommodations to owning fully equipped pucca houses. “This is the biggest gift for my family,” said Ranjita.

Yadav also announced that helicopter services will soon begin to enhance connectivity. Talking about ongoing developments in irrigation, animal husbandry, and industry, he said Gandhi Sagar water will soon reach every farm.

He added that ₹250 will be credited to women’s accounts on Bhai Dooj, following an earlier deposit of ₹1,250. Funds under the PM Samman Nidhi and Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will also be released soon.

Minister Nirmala Bhuria, MPs, MLAs, and district officials joined the event. Keys were handed over, and a Griha Pravesh ceremony was held. Cleanliness vehicles were also distributed to panchayats.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from municipality president Swati Gaurav Chopra, marking a festive and transformative day for hundreds of families in the district.