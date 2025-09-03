 Indore AICTSL Faces Heat Over Overcharging, Unsafe Driving
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore AICTSL Faces Heat Over Overcharging, Unsafe Driving

Indore AICTSL Faces Heat Over Overcharging, Unsafe Driving

Customer council demands strict action, FIRs and online ticketing after repeated complaints of fare fraud and passenger safety lapses

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Indore: AICTSL Faces Heat Over Overcharging, Unsafe Driving | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rising passenger anger over fare discrepancies, unsafe driving and lack of digital payment options in Indore’s city buses and i-Bus services has now reached a flashpoint.

On Tuesday, the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat submitted a memorandum to AICTSL CEO Mala Thakur and Mayor of Indore, demanding immediate corrective measures and accountability.

The council alleged that passengers are being overcharged due to the absence of online payment systems at i-Bus stops, calling it a “planned racket” that exploits commuters. They argued that such malpractice amounts to cheating and criminal breach of trust, warranting FIRs against those responsible.

Read Also
Indore Seeks ₹671 Crore Approval For Kanh–Saraswati Riverfront Project
article-image

Viral videos circulating on social media showing ticket collectors engaging in malpractice were also cited, with a demand for their termination and legal action.

FPJ Shorts
Manoj Jarange-Patil Health Update: Maratha Quota Leader Admitted To ICU At Galaxy Hospital In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After 5-Day Fast, Doctors Advise 15 Days’ Rest
Manoj Jarange-Patil Health Update: Maratha Quota Leader Admitted To ICU At Galaxy Hospital In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After 5-Day Fast, Doctors Advise 15 Days’ Rest
Mega Onam Sadhya Of 399 Dishes! Will This Feast Make It To Guinness World Records?
Mega Onam Sadhya Of 399 Dishes! Will This Feast Make It To Guinness World Records?
Rashtriya Lok Dal MPs And MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief, Announces Union Minister Jayant Singh
Rashtriya Lok Dal MPs And MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief, Announces Union Minister Jayant Singh
Two Indian Students Dies In UK Car Crash After Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan, 9 Injured; Probe Underway
Two Indian Students Dies In UK Car Crash After Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan, 9 Injured; Probe Underway

Adding to concerns, the council highlighted a recent incident on the Indore-Ujjain route where a driver’s negligence over a speed breaker left several passengers injured, including a woman who suffered a spinal fracture and remains in ICU.

With AICTSL operating buses across multiple cities, the memorandum warned that continued negligence could lead not only to financial exploitation but also to greater risks of loss of life. The council has urged authorities to act swiftly, ensure accountability and immediately enable online ticketing alongside cash to safeguard public trust.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore AICTSL Faces Heat Over Overcharging, Unsafe Driving

Indore AICTSL Faces Heat Over Overcharging, Unsafe Driving

Gandhisagar Forest Retreat From September 12; Kuno Forest Retreat To Follow On October 5, Promises...

Gandhisagar Forest Retreat From September 12; Kuno Forest Retreat To Follow On October 5, Promises...

MP Government To Bear Increased Cost Of ₹8,358 Cr Revised Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes

MP Government To Bear Increased Cost Of ₹8,358 Cr Revised Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes

Madhya Pradesh September 3 2025, Weather Update: Moderate To Very Heavy Showers Expected In State;...

Madhya Pradesh September 3 2025, Weather Update: Moderate To Very Heavy Showers Expected In State;...

Latin American Delegation Visits Indore To Study It’s Waste Model

Latin American Delegation Visits Indore To Study It’s Waste Model