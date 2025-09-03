Indore: AICTSL Faces Heat Over Overcharging, Unsafe Driving | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rising passenger anger over fare discrepancies, unsafe driving and lack of digital payment options in Indore’s city buses and i-Bus services has now reached a flashpoint.

On Tuesday, the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat submitted a memorandum to AICTSL CEO Mala Thakur and Mayor of Indore, demanding immediate corrective measures and accountability.

The council alleged that passengers are being overcharged due to the absence of online payment systems at i-Bus stops, calling it a “planned racket” that exploits commuters. They argued that such malpractice amounts to cheating and criminal breach of trust, warranting FIRs against those responsible.

Viral videos circulating on social media showing ticket collectors engaging in malpractice were also cited, with a demand for their termination and legal action.

Adding to concerns, the council highlighted a recent incident on the Indore-Ujjain route where a driver’s negligence over a speed breaker left several passengers injured, including a woman who suffered a spinal fracture and remains in ICU.

With AICTSL operating buses across multiple cities, the memorandum warned that continued negligence could lead not only to financial exploitation but also to greater risks of loss of life. The council has urged authorities to act swiftly, ensure accountability and immediately enable online ticketing alongside cash to safeguard public trust.