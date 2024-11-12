 MP: Miscreants Open Fire At Tribals In Sheopur Ahead Of Vijaypur By-Polls; BJP & Congress Accuse Each Other Of Conspiracy
MP: Miscreants Open Fire At Tribals In Sheopur Ahead Of Vijaypur By-Polls; BJP & Congress Accuse Each Other Of Conspiracy

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A dozen of miscreants opened fire at the the tribal residents in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Monday midnight. The incident was reported barely 36 hours before by-poll voting begins in Sheopur's Vijaypur assembly constituency on November 13.

Both Congress and BJP workers reached the police station and accused each of conspiracy to influence the bypolls.

As many as three persons were injured in the gun firing.

The injured have been referred to the medical hospital where they are undergoing further treatment. In response, villagers apprehended one of the attackers, beat him up, and handed him over to the police. Police has registered a case and further investigation is underway.

According to information, late at Monday night, a scuffle, which began as a war of words turned bloody. Over a dozen men, riding on motorcycles, open fired at a group of tribal people sitting in the village. The attackers managed to injure three before fleeing.

Following the incident, members of both the BJP and Congress gathered at the local police station, intensifying the political climate. Congress leaders accused BJP supporters of fostering lawlessness and intimidating voters, with Sheopur Congress District President Atul Singh Chauhan condemning the attack as an act of “thuggery and intimidation.” Congress demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits, questioning how the attackers managed to bring firearms into the area when all licensed arms had been confiscated by authorities.

Police Investigation

After the firing took place, the villagers informed the local police station of the scuffle. Not only this, the police station was rounded up by members of both parties, intensifying the political climate of the region. Police has registered a complaint against the shooters and further investigation is underway.

