MP Horror! Youth Smashes 3-Month-Old Baby To Death To Take Revenge From Dad; Infant Found Inside Polythene Bag

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for murdering a three-month-old infant boy in Satna by smashing his head against the road to take revenge against the kid’s father. The body of the infant was found in a polythene bag.

The police arrested the youth identified as Veerendra Choudhary, resident of Hanuman Nagar, Satna. The youth allegedly kidnapped the little one when he was sleeping with his mother on the night of November 6 and killed the baby by repeatedly smashing his head against the road. According to reports, the youth had a dispute with the infant’s father. The body of the baby was found in a polythene bag near Pannilal Chowk outside Rama Medical on November 7.

The baby was identified as the son of Prince Pandey who sells Gutkha at the railway station. The police unveiled the case on Sunday. In-charge of Satna GRP Rajesh Raj said the baby had been kidnapped from Prince’s residence near Hanuman temple. The incident took place when the baby boy was sleeping with his mother, Pinky Pandey. In the morning, Prince Pandey began to search for his three-month-old baby, and the same day the body of the kid was found.

The police began to probe the case and hit upon a clue about the murderer in CCTV footage.

The police came to know that the murderer was to go to his mother to take money. As soon as Veerendra saw the police, he began to run away, but the cops caught hold of him. When the police quizzed Veerendra, he confessed to having committed the crime. The youth was beaten up by the father of the baby boy after a dispute a few days ago.