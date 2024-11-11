 MP Shocker! 68-Year-Old Woman’s Death Mistaken To Be Natural; Marks On Neck During Funeral Reveals Rape & Murder
A sum of Rs. 10,000 and gold jewellery is reported missing.

Monday, November 11, 2024
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 68-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by a band of miscreants in MP's Gwalior on Sunday evening. Taking it for a 'death by natural causes', the family was taking the body to perform last rites when they discovered the strangulation marks on her body.

After the discovery, police was informed about the same. When police reached the crime scene, they discovered that the woman was looted before being murdered by the miscreants. A sum of Rs. 10,000 and gold jewellery is reported missing. A case has been registered and the body has been sent for post mortem.

According to information, the 68-year-old was alone at her residence in Gwalior's Belgadha village when the incident took place. Her husband was working on a field which is about 3-5 kms away from her place. On Sunday evening, a bunch of villagers saw the door of the house open, upon further investigation, they saw the woman lying on the floor, lifeless. They immediately called the husband and informed him about the same.

On Monday morning, the family was preparing for the last rites of the woman when they discovered strangulation marks on her neck. Moreover, while changing the elderly woman's clothes, the caregivers noticed she was bleeding in her private area. After noticing this, the family informed the police who in turn told them to cancel the last rites and took the body for post mortem.

Police investigation

The police arrived at the scene and summoned forensic experts. Initial investigations indicate that the murder took place following a robbery. Confirmation of sexual assault will depend on the postmortem report.

