 'Trump Or Harris, Both Were Dependent On India,' MP CM Mohan Yadav Hains BJP Leadership; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Trump Or Harris, Both Were Dependent On India,' MP CM Mohan Yadav Hains BJP Leadership; VIDEO

'Trump Or Harris, Both Were Dependent On India,' MP CM Mohan Yadav Hains BJP Leadership; VIDEO

Apart from this, CM mentioned that he is going to Germany and England from November 23 to December 1 to explore the possibilities related with investment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav sparked a controversy after he expressed his views on the recently concluded US Elections. Hailing India's leadership, he emphasised that United States election candidates, whether President Donald Trump or opponent Kamla Harris, both were dependent on India.

Speaking to media in Gwalior on Monday, the CM said, "No super power can imagine itself without friendly ties with India. We saw, whether Trump had won or Harris in the United States, both were dependent on India.

"We all know PM Modi share cordial relations with US President Trump and Russian President Putin."

Read Also
'Continuous Drive To Generate Employment Through Industry Engagement,' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

He further asserted that BJP will win upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections.

FPJ Shorts
KIITEE Application Form 2025 Out At kiitee.kiit.ac.in; Check Details Here
KIITEE Application Form 2025 Out At kiitee.kiit.ac.in; Check Details Here
IIT Kharagpur's E-Cell Launches 16th Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive, 7th Local Startups' Meet
IIT Kharagpur's E-Cell Launches 16th Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive, 7th Local Startups' Meet
Nag Ashwin REACTS To Reports Of Casting Alia Bhatt In Female-Led Film After Kalki 2898 AD's Success
Nag Ashwin REACTS To Reports Of Casting Alia Bhatt In Female-Led Film After Kalki 2898 AD's Success
JKPSC CCE 2024: Prelims Exam Postponed; Updated Schedule Awaited At jkpsc.nic.in
JKPSC CCE 2024: Prelims Exam Postponed; Updated Schedule Awaited At jkpsc.nic.in

Before addressing the media, CM Yadav also inspected the JC Mill, which was closed from a long time in Gwalior.

He mentioned that the long-pending dues of the mill workers can be paid by selling the land of JC Mill.

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: Options Limited; Strict boss; Changes On Way; Minister Pulls Up PS & More
article-image

CM Yadav to leave for Germany & England on Nov 23

Moreover, he stated that the next Regional Industries Conclave will be held in Narmadapuram and Shahdol. The world-level conference is going to be held in February. Apart from this, CM mentioned that he is going to Germany and England from November 23 to December 1 to explore the possibilities related with investment. He said he is trying to create a positive environment for the betterment of the state.

CM Mohan Yadav also threw light on Budhni and Vijaypur by-elections. He was determined that results of the elections of Maharashtra and Jharkhand would be in BJP's favour. He also expressed confidence in the people of Vijaypur and Budhni of Madhya Pradesh that they will also make BJP win this time. He also pointed out that Sheopur district is far behind in the development, but this time its a big chance for them.

Read Also
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Enjoys Jalebi & Gujiya At Local Shop While Campaigning For Ramnivas...
article-image

Byelection boost...

Ahead of the byelections, CM Mohan Yadav said senior leader and BJP's candidate from Vijaypur constituency Ram Niwas Rawat, switched to BJP as he felt discontented in the Congress.

The bypolls are scheduled in Budhni and Vijaypur on November 13 and the campaigning will end at 5pm today.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'He Did Not Let Me Sleep Empty Stomach,' DSP Santosh Patel Meets Vegetable Vendor Friend 14...

VIDEO: 'He Did Not Let Me Sleep Empty Stomach,' DSP Santosh Patel Meets Vegetable Vendor Friend 14...

'Trump Or Harris, Both Were Dependent On India,' MP CM Mohan Yadav Hains BJP Leadership; VIDEO

'Trump Or Harris, Both Were Dependent On India,' MP CM Mohan Yadav Hains BJP Leadership; VIDEO

Bhopal: Two Students Die After Speeding Car Hits Their Two-Wheeler Near Platinum Plaza

Bhopal: Two Students Die After Speeding Car Hits Their Two-Wheeler Near Platinum Plaza

Jabalpur Man Shot Near Police Station After Cops Dismiss His Complaint Of Firing Attempt Made On...

Jabalpur Man Shot Near Police Station After Cops Dismiss His Complaint Of Firing Attempt Made On...

Madhya Pradesh Man Lays Trap To Trick His Wealthy Friend, Dupes Him Of ₹3 Lakh

Madhya Pradesh Man Lays Trap To Trick His Wealthy Friend, Dupes Him Of ₹3 Lakh