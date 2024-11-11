'Trump Or Harris, Both Were Dependent On India,' MP CM Mohan Yadav Hains BJP Leadership; VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav sparked a controversy after he expressed his views on the recently concluded US Elections. Hailing India's leadership, he emphasised that United States election candidates, whether President Donald Trump or opponent Kamla Harris, both were dependent on India.

Speaking to media in Gwalior on Monday, the CM said, "No super power can imagine itself without friendly ties with India. We saw, whether Trump had won or Harris in the United States, both were dependent on India.

"We all know PM Modi share cordial relations with US President Trump and Russian President Putin."

He further asserted that BJP will win upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections.

Before addressing the media, CM Yadav also inspected the JC Mill, which was closed from a long time in Gwalior.

He mentioned that the long-pending dues of the mill workers can be paid by selling the land of JC Mill.

हमारी सरकार के 4 स्तंभ "गरीब, युवा, महिला और किसान" हैं, इनके हितों को हमने सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता दी है...



एक ओर हमारी सरकार रीजनल इंडस्ट्री कॉन्क्लेव के माध्यम से उद्योगों को बढ़ावा देकर रोजगार बढ़ा रही है, तो वहीं दूसरी ओर जो पुरानी इंडस्ट्रीज किसी कारणवश बंद हो गई थीं, उन… pic.twitter.com/MI53fNKBdg — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 11, 2024

CM Yadav to leave for Germany & England on Nov 23

Moreover, he stated that the next Regional Industries Conclave will be held in Narmadapuram and Shahdol. The world-level conference is going to be held in February. Apart from this, CM mentioned that he is going to Germany and England from November 23 to December 1 to explore the possibilities related with investment. He said he is trying to create a positive environment for the betterment of the state.

CM Mohan Yadav also threw light on Budhni and Vijaypur by-elections. He was determined that results of the elections of Maharashtra and Jharkhand would be in BJP's favour. He also expressed confidence in the people of Vijaypur and Budhni of Madhya Pradesh that they will also make BJP win this time. He also pointed out that Sheopur district is far behind in the development, but this time its a big chance for them.

Byelection boost...

Ahead of the byelections, CM Mohan Yadav said senior leader and BJP's candidate from Vijaypur constituency Ram Niwas Rawat, switched to BJP as he felt discontented in the Congress.

The bypolls are scheduled in Budhni and Vijaypur on November 13 and the campaigning will end at 5pm today.