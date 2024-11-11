Overheard In Bhopal: Options Limited; Strict boss; Changes On Way; Minister Pulls Up PS & More

Overheard In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Kaun Banega DGP?

Several people in the police headquarters are prattling about who will be the next Director General of Police (DGP) the same way as many officials were doing in Mantralaya two months ago about who would be the Chief Secretary. So, all eyes are set on who will get the top job of the police department. The Chief Minister is going abroad from November 24 to 30. It cannot be said whether a decision on the DGP’s appointment will be taken before he goes abroad or he will finalise it over the phone during his overseas trip. The UPSC is going to hold a meeting to discuss a panel of three names for appointing a DGP, but the head of the state, and the top bosses in Delhi will have the last word in this matter. After the CS’s appointment, all eyes are set on the state government as well as on Delhi for the selection of DGP. Because the BJP leaders are busy canvassing for the ongoing by-polls, there are hardly any indications from the state capital about who will get this coveted post. There are, however, some clues: if the state government takes a decision, an officer is set to hit the mark. But if the Delhi brass springs a surprise again as they did in choosing the CS, nobody can say anything.

Options limited

An about-to-retire IPS officer wants to be rehabilitated, but there is none to take the initiative for his rehabilitation. What the head of the state wants for the Sahib is also not clear. Since the options for rehabilitation of an IPS officer after retirement are limited, it is not known where the Sahib will be adjusted. There have recently been some recruitments in the Information Commission. Except for this place, IAS officers are rehabilitated in most of the departments. The Sahib was on deputation to the Centre for a long time. So, there are possibilities of his being rehabilitated because of his links in Delhi, but the Sahib wants to be rehabilitated in some department in the state. After the change of regime, there were talks about his shifting from a department many times. On the other hand, the officials in the police department say the Sahib’s major achievement is that he has completed his tenure without any controversy.

Strict boss

Shifting of an IAS officer to an important position has caused a headache to the government. A panel consisting of the names of several officers was sent for appointment to this position, and the Sahib was selected. The government could never imagine that it was making a mistake by giving this assignment to the officer. He is causing problems to the government in the by-elections, for he is not in the habit of coming under pressure. The officer is acting on all the complaints he is receiving, and, because of his strictness, some officials have been removed. His actions have forced the administration in the by-poll-bound districts to follow the rule book. The officers initially felt that during the by-polls the Election Commission does not strictly act. But, after the officer took some actions, his counterparts realised that the Sahib was ready to conduct the by-polls with an iron hand. The officer’s strict attitude is not pleasing to many leaders of the ruling dispensation.

Minister pulls up PS

An overweening minister has recently laced into a Principal Secretary (PS) of his department. The minister called the PS to his chamber and told others not to enter there. There are reports that the minister chewed out the PS, saying he was well acquainted with the happenings in the department. He clearly told the PS that should he try to mess with him, he would blow the lid off all his misdeeds. The PS’s efforts to give an explanation came to nought, for the minister was not ready to listen to him. Several habits of the minister and those of the PS are similar. Both do not do any work without taking carrots. This is the reason why both are at odds over sweetener. There are natters in the corridors of power that because the PS had taken a huge amount of backhanders to handle a case, the minister’s share of the amount decreased. This is also an issue that has created a chasm between them The minister has been trying to shift the officer from the department for a long time, but he has failed to do so.

Training period?

The next posting of an officer, set to be elevated to the rank of secretary, has almost been fixed. The officer, who was in the same department for a long time, was posted to Mantralaya a while ago. He is working as an additional secretary there. The government plans to post him as secretary in the same department where he is working. The department considered important by the officers is functioning under an in-charge head. A new incumbent is not being posted to the department, for the government plans to post Chhota Sahib as its boss. The government is imparting training to him by posting him in this department, but the officer is keener to go to some other place after his promotion than to stay in the same wing. It has been a long time since the officer was posted in the city, he began to like it. Ergo he hardly seems to be eager to work in any department in Mantralaya.

Changes on way

Two commissioners of big divisions are going to retire in the coming months. The government intends to transfer two new officers to these divisions before their retirement. One of the divisions, where a major event will be organised, has become very important for the government. A divisional commissioner plays a significant role in any event organised by the government, so the administration is mulling over the name of such an officer as will be helpful in the future. In the same way, the time for retirement of a commissioner of another division is nearing. The government is searching for an officer who could be posted as commissioner in this division. There are reports that the commissioner of another important division may be shifted in the coming days. The Sahib was posted in this division because of his clout in the government. Many officers are eager to go to this division. The new Sahib is interested in posting a directly recruited officer to this division. Therefore, there may be changes in this division, too, in the coming days.