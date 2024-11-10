'Continuous Drive To Generate Employment Through Industry Engagement,' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that for balanced industrial development and employment promotion in the state, the Regional Industry Conclaves held at the divisional level and roadshows organized in major cities outside the state have delivered promising results nationwide.

This momentum will continue until the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal in February 2025. A division-level Industry Conclave is scheduled in Narmadapuram on December 7, where activities will focus on advancing the state's economic growth by connecting investors with opportunities in the Narmadapuram region.

Industrialists from all sectors—including IT, Health, Education, Tourism, Heavy Industries, MSME, and Small Cottage Industries—have been invited to the conclave to generate employment opportunities for the people of the state. These initiatives by the state government are showing positive outcomes.

CM to visit abroad in November

Chief Minister Yadav said that he will be traveling abroad this month to attract investments for Madhya Pradesh. During this visit, he will invite foreign industrialists to establish industries in the state, showcasing the supportive policies and favorable industrial environment offered by the government.

Industry-friendly policies for investors

Chief Minister Yadav said that the government has made a provision of Rs 4.19 crore for the industrial sector in 2024-25. To encourage industrial investment, facilities like single window system, investment promotion and customized packages have been provided in the state.

New investors are being ensured a simple and easy investment process with industry-friendly policies. To promote industries, Investment Facilitation Centers are being established in every district of the state. It has already started in many districts. To promote industries, district collectors have been made nodal officers in these centres.

Industrial investment in Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the efforts made in the last 8 months for industrial investment and employment generation in the state included Regional Industry Conclaves held in Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar and Rewa and road shows along with interactive sessions held in Mumbai, Coimbatore, Bangalore and Kolkata have yielded very positive results.

Of these, investment proposals worth Rs 2.76 thousand crore have been received in various sectors, which will create 3 lakh 28 thousand 670 employment opportunities. Chief Minister Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh will celebrate the year 2025 as the Year of Industry. This year, a two-day Global Investors Summit will be organized in Bhopal on 7-8 February 2025.

Madhya Pradesh is becoming the first choice of investors

Chief Minister Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is not only becoming an industrial hub but is also paving the way for progress in every field. Due to better connectivity, industry-friendly policies, and strong infrastructure in the state, Madhya Pradesh is becoming the first choice for investors.