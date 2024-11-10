Amount Of Ladli Behna Scheme To Be Increased Further: CM Mohan Yadav

MP CM Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav has said that the amount disbursed under Ladli Behna Scheme will be further increased from Rs 1250. Under this scheme, initially, every woman was given one thousand rupees per month. The CM announced this while addressing a program here on Saturday organised at Nehru Stadium.

Yadav made the disbursement of Rs 1573 cr. in the account of 1.29 cr. Ladli Behnas of the State through a single click. Along with this, he also transferred Rs 333 cr. to the accounts of 55 lakh beneficiaries of social security pension and Rs 55 cr. to the accounts of 26 lakh Ladli Bahanas for LPG cylinder refill.

On this occasion union minister of state for women and child development Savitri Thakur, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLAs were present.

Addressing the function, the CM briefed about the recent decision of the State Government, in which now women will get 35% reservation instead of 33% in government services. This will be a big step towards women empowerment. He said that Madhya Pradesh is setting a new milestone in the direction of women empowerment.

India Aims For Net Zero Carbon Emission By 2070: MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani on Saturday spoke at the Green investment dialogue of world climate parliament organised at Istanbul, Turkey. Lalwani presented India's side on climate change at the event. He said that India with a population of 140 crores is doing the most work on climate change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MP Lalwani said that India's goal is to become a country with net zero carbon emission by 2070. More than 80 MPs from 42 countries are participating in the event. MP Lalwani gave detailed information about the efforts being made by India to stop climate change and discussed in detail the electricity being produced on rooftops in Indore.

He said that 80 MW of electricity is being produced from rooftops every day in Indore. India's efforts to stop climate change and Indore's green energy work were appreciated in this programme.