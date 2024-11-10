 Amount Of Ladli Behna Scheme To Be Increased Further: CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAmount Of Ladli Behna Scheme To Be Increased Further: CM Mohan Yadav

Amount Of Ladli Behna Scheme To Be Increased Further: CM Mohan Yadav

On single click Rs 1573 cr. transferred in accounts of 1.29 cr. Ladli Behnas of the state. Rs 333 cr. transferred in the accounts of 55 lakh beneficiaries of social security pension. Rs 55 cr. for LPG refill transferred in the accounts of 26 lakh Ladli Behnas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 08:16 AM IST
article-image
MP CM Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav has said that the amount disbursed under Ladli Behna Scheme will be further increased from Rs 1250. Under this scheme, initially, every woman was given one thousand rupees per month. The CM announced this while addressing a program here on Saturday organised at Nehru Stadium.

Yadav made the disbursement of Rs 1573 cr. in the account of 1.29 cr. Ladli Behnas of the State through a single click. Along with this, he also transferred Rs 333 cr. to the accounts of 55 lakh beneficiaries of social security pension and Rs 55 cr. to the accounts of 26 lakh Ladli Bahanas for LPG cylinder refill.

On this occasion union minister of state for women and child development Savitri Thakur, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLAs were present.

Addressing the function, the CM briefed about the recent decision of the State Government, in which now women will get 35% reservation instead of 33% in government services. This will be a big step towards women empowerment. He said that Madhya Pradesh is setting a new milestone in the direction of women empowerment.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Faces 10th Day Of Severe Smog; Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Levels
Delhi Faces 10th Day Of Severe Smog; Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Levels
Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To White House
Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To White House
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More
Food Review: Le Cafe's Anniversary Menu Celebrates Classic Dishes From 20 Years Of Legacy
Food Review: Le Cafe's Anniversary Menu Celebrates Classic Dishes From 20 Years Of Legacy
Read Also
Indore’s Cancer Hospital Project Lags Behind As Bhopal, Rewa Projects Advance
article-image

India Aims For Net Zero Carbon Emission By 2070: MP Shankar Lalwani

India Aims For Net Zero Carbon Emission By 2070: MP Shankar Lalwani

India Aims For Net Zero Carbon Emission By 2070: MP Shankar Lalwani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani on Saturday spoke at the Green investment dialogue of world climate parliament organised at Istanbul, Turkey. Lalwani presented India's side on climate change at the event. He said that India with a population of 140 crores is doing the most work on climate change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MP Lalwani said that India's goal is to become a country with net zero carbon emission by 2070. More than 80 MPs from 42 countries are participating in the event. MP Lalwani gave detailed information about the efforts being made by India to stop climate change and discussed in detail the electricity being produced on rooftops in Indore.

He said that 80 MW of electricity is being produced from rooftops every day in Indore. India's efforts to stop climate change and Indore's green energy work were appreciated in this programme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man Fires Gun At Street Dog; Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Man Fires Gun At Street Dog; Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Indore: Sirpur Lake Freed From Encroachment; Step Towards Conserving Ramsar Site

Indore: Sirpur Lake Freed From Encroachment; Step Towards Conserving Ramsar Site

Workshop At Indore's RRCAT: EBW Tech Helping In Advancing Defence, Space And Atomic Energy

Workshop At Indore's RRCAT: EBW Tech Helping In Advancing Defence, Space And Atomic Energy

Indore: ₹1.33 Crore Worth Device Distributed To 470 Divyangs

Indore: ₹1.33 Crore Worth Device Distributed To 470 Divyangs

Indore: Over 5K Women Exhibit Amazing Swordplay Skills At Nehru Stadium

Indore: Over 5K Women Exhibit Amazing Swordplay Skills At Nehru Stadium