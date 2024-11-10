Indore’s Cancer Hospital Project Lags Behind As Bhopal, Rewa Projects Advance | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While similar cancer hospital projects in Bhopal and Rewa progress rapidly, Indore’s government cancer hospital project on the MGM Medical College campus remains delayed. More than a year after construction began, only the basement has been completed, with key facilities like radiation therapy bunkers still remain unfinished.

The delay is causing increasing concern for patients and hospital administrators, who are calling for swift action to prevent further setbacks. The deadline for the construction of the building is two years but it has been facing hurdles like labour shortages and a lack of contractor oversight.

Unlike Rewa, where Health Minister Rajendra Shukla has accelerated progress through regular inspections, and Bhopal, where officials actively oversee the project, Indore’s site has received minimal attention from authorities.

The delays could impact essential patient services, as the hospital’s linear accelerator machine for cancer treatment requires bunkers for safe installation, and its tender may expire if construction doesn’t progress soon.

The new hospital has been planned as a five-floor facility with 321 beds and advanced cancer treatment technology. PIU engineer Rajesh Makwana said that discussions with the contractor and efforts to increase labour resources to speed up the project are underway.