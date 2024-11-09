VIDEO: Indore-Omkareshwar Chartered Bus Overturns On Indore-Khandwa Road, Passengers Escape

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A chartered bus en route from Indore to Omkareshwar overturned on a small bridge at Bheru Ghat on the Indore-Khandwa Road on Friday. Fortunately, no passengers were injured, and there was no loss of life. A video of the same has surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred while the bus was carrying several passengers. Quick relief and rescue operations ensured the safe evacuation of all passengers. Everyone on board remained unharmed and no loss of life was reported.

(This is a Breaking story. More details awaited)

