Railways To Operate 150 Puja Special Trains From September 21; WCR To Run 80 Trips | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience of passengers traveling to Bihar, Railways has announced the operation of 150 Puja Special trains between September 21 and November 30, ensuring a total of 2,024 additional trips during the festive season.

Among them, South Central Railway will run the maximum number - 48 trains covering 684 trips, mainly from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Vijayawada. East Central Railway has notified 14 trains, passing through major Bihar stations like Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Muzaffarpur, making 588 trips.

Eastern Railway will operate 24 special trains from busy hubs like Kolkata, Sealdah, and Howrah, accounting for 198 trips.

On the other hand, Western Railway will run 24 trains from Mumbai, Surat, and Vadodara, completing 204 trips, while Southern Railway will operate 10 trains from Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai, with 66 trips.

From West Central Railway (WCR), five pairs of Puja Special trains will run from stations like Jabalpur, Bhopal, and Kota, completing 80 trips.

Additionally, special trains will be operated by East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar, Puri, Sambalpur), South Eastern Railway (Ranchi, Tatanagar), North Central Railway (Prayagraj, Kanpur), and South East Central Railway (Bilaspur, Raipur).

Notified Puja Special Trains of West Central Railway:

Rani Kamlapati–Danapur–Rani Kamlapati (11-11 trips)

Jabalpur–Danapur–Jabalpur (12-12 trips)

Sogaria–Danapur–Sogaria (6-6 trips)

Rewa–Rani Kamlapati–Rewa (6-6 trips)

Rewa–Dr. Ambedkar Nagar–Rewa (5-5 trips)