Overheard In Bhopal: Time For Rehabilitation; Many Claimants; Anger Prevails; Chances Of Transfer & More

Overheard In Bhopal | FP Photo

Time for rehabilitation

Rehabilitation of retired administrative officers has begun. The Big Boss has recently approved the files relating to the appointment of two such officers. Two other officers had already been rehabilitated. People in the corridors of power want to know the reasons for such appointments made by the Big Boss. One of the rehabilitated officers not only worked with the Big Boss but has also been associated with him for long. The officer worked in Big Boss’s hometown, and was with him in another department later. This is the reason why the low-profile officer has been suddenly rehabilitated. For two other officers, recommendations came from the BJP and the RSS. One of these two officers is directly connected with the Big Boss. The BJP also endorsed this officer’s candidature, but nobody is able to unveil the mystery behind the rehabilitation of another officer. Several officials, belonging to another cadre, are gathering information about this appointment.

Many claimants



At a time when the retired officers are being rehabilitated, the exercises to appoint an officer to a particular post have begun. The names of several officers are under consideration for this assignment. The government has also consulted with the RSS on a few names for it, but the name of a madam is almost out of the list consisting of the names of officers for the post. Ergo, the focus is only on four officers. People in the administrative circles discuss the names of two of these four officers who may get the position, but the government is also mulling over the names of two retired officers for this position. One of them has recently retired, and a leader of the BJP’s central committee has recommended this officer’s name. After receiving recommendations from Delhi, the state government is also considering his candidature. Apart from him, the name of another retired officer for the post is in discussion. It is hard that since the Big Boss has also recommended the candidature of this retired person, the officials have begun to muster opinions about him.

Pulled up

The axe may fall on a secretary-rank officer. Both the Chief Minister (CM) and the Chief Secretary (CS) are unhappy with him. The CS has recently laced into this officer. The department the officer is handling is very important, and the CS understands it well. At a review meeting of the department, the secretary was taken to task for his failure to give information about certain issues. He may be shifted anytime. When the changes were made after the assembly election, the officer was shifted to the loop line, but he got an important department through his clouts. The higher-ups in the administration are angry with the officer because of the slow pace of work in the department. There are reports that the Sahib pays more attention to other issues than his work. This is the real problem with him.

Anger prevails

Some female officers, who had good relations with the Big Ma’am and got plum postings in Mantralaya and in districts, may be shifted. A senior bureaucrat has recently got a dressing-down from the head of the state at a meeting. It is said that the government is not satisfied with the Madam’s style of working. Most of the times she has been posted to the loop line. She may again be shifted from the mainstream administration. Because there are many disputes in the department of another senior IAS officer, he may also be shifted. Likewise, posted in the state capital, the hopes of a female officer of getting an important department were dashed. When the Big Ma’am was in office, the officer was hopeful of getting an important position. Because the Big Ma’am is out of office now, the chances of her getting this important position are becoming faint. The impact of the proposed administrative reshuffle may also be felt in the districts where the axe may fall on many officers in the coming days.

Chances of transfer

There are chances of shifting of a senior woman IAS officer again. There is another senior officer in the department where she is working now. But, in the coming days, when the officer is retired, madam will get a free hand to run the show. Should it happen, the chances of her maintaining good relations with the minister of the department are dim. At present, she is not on good terms with many officers of the department. Thus, there are plans to shift her to some other place. The government wants to transfer a senior officer to the department after the retirement of the present incumbent. The Additional Chief Secretary-rank officers are generally posted there. The government may also post a senior officer there without transferring madam.

Golden boy

The Big Boss is highly influenced by the working of a collector. At several meetings, he gave examples of the work done by the collector. So, the head of the state wants to bring him to the state capital. To some of his close aides, the Big Boss indicated that he would post the collector to the state capital and give him an important assignment. In all likelihood, the collector’s assignment will be at the CM’s Secretariat. Nevertheless, despite having good relations with the Chief Minister, the collector wants to remain in the district. On getting signals that he may be shifted to the state capital, the collector has begun to make efforts to continue with field posting for the time being. The officer has been in discussion since he took over as collector of the district. A few officers have, however, expressed unhappiness about his functioning, but some people say he is working for the public welfare. This is the reason why, despite the unhappiness of some officers, he remains the government’s golden boy.