 MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Enjoys Jalebi & Gujiya At Local Shop While Campaigning For Ramnivas Rawat In Sheopur Ahead Of Bypolls (WATCH)
The Chief Minister posted a video, showing the duo rejoicing the deserts, simultaneously engaging with the public.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was spotted relishing 'gujiyas' and 'jalebis' at a local shop while campaigning for bypolls in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur on Thursday evening. BJP candidate from Sheopur's Vijaypur constituency, Ramnivas Rawat, accompanied him on the tour.

CM Yadav and BJP leader Rawat were campaigning in the streets of Karahal town of Sheopur when they stopped at a local chaat shop to enjoy some delicacies.

The Chief Minister posted a video showing the duo cherishing the deserts, simultaneously engaging with the public.

In the video, Yadav is seen enjoying sweets at a local shop, tasting treats like gujiya, barfi, and jalebi, which are popular local sweets. He also offered sweets to the crowd gathered around him, adding a friendly touch to the event. The video has drawn attention online, showing his simple and warm interaction with the public at Ganesh Mishthan Bhandar, a small, local shop.

The video was recorded by an onlooker standing in the crowd.

The Madhya Pradesh by-polls will be held on November 13, and the results will be announced on November 23. BJP’s Ramnivas Rawat is running from Vijaypur, while his peer Ramakant Bhargava is contesting in Budhni.

Both Vijaypur and Budhni are important areas for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. The election campaigns are in full swing, and many are watching to see how these bypolls will shape the political scene in the state.

