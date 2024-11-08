 Ex MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Shares Photo With Swelling On Her Face, Says 'Will Appear In Court If I Stay Alive'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalEx MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Shares Photo With Swelling On Her Face, Says 'Will Appear In Court If I Stay Alive'

Ex MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Shares Photo With Swelling On Her Face, Says 'Will Appear In Court If I Stay Alive'

There is swelling in the body because of steroid and medicines for neurological problems, Pragya wrote.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former MP and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur posted her photograph on social media on Thursday. Below the photograph she wrote: “If I remain alive, I will go to court.” NIA court issued Rs 10,000 bail warrant against her.

The torture meted out to her by the Congress was not only confined to ATS custody but has also caused death-like sufferings to her, she wrote. She is down with swelling in the brain, poor sight, lack of hearing power, and inability to speak properly, she wrote. There is swelling in the body because of steroid and medicines for neurological problems, Pragya wrote. She has been admitted to a hospital.

Read Also
MP: Women Demand Action Against BJP Mandal President In Dhar
article-image

In the photograph, swelling on her face is apparent. She has to appear before the court on November 13. The court has asked her to stay in Mumbai for treatment and for appearing before the court. Pragya and seven others are facing cases in connection with Malegaon blast. The BJP denied a ticket to Pragya this time. After being deprived of a ticket, Pragya is not seen in any event organised by the party. She has shared her photograph after a long time. She looks very ill.

Read Also
MP: Cotton Prices Surge To ₹7,500 With Entry Of Cotton Corporation Of India In Bhikangaon Mandi
article-image

'We all have to bear the Karma'

FPJ Shorts
‘How Can This Be Given Out’: Ruturaj Gaikwad Fumes Over Ankit Bawne's Controversial Dismissal During Maharashtra vs Services Ranji Match
‘How Can This Be Given Out’: Ruturaj Gaikwad Fumes Over Ankit Bawne's Controversial Dismissal During Maharashtra vs Services Ranji Match
Greg Chappell Want Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma To Revive There Game Ahead Of Border- Gavaskar Trophy
Greg Chappell Want Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma To Revive There Game Ahead Of Border- Gavaskar Trophy
Freehold land: Incorrect To Presume That The Scheme Only Benefits Builder Lobby
Freehold land: Incorrect To Presume That The Scheme Only Benefits Builder Lobby
Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 For 5647 Posts at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check All Details
Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 For 5647 Posts at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check All Details

Congress leader KK Mishra commented on the health of the former member of parliament (MP) Pragya Singh Thakur and said that we all have to bear the Karma, done in our life. He asked the BJP leader that she should not blame the ATS or Congress, in the God’s Court no one is spared from the Karma.‘Misuse of Court can be done, but the Court of Supreme God never does injustice’, he stated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EOW Launches Probe Into Panchseva Housing Society Over Alleged Financial Irregularities; Notices...

EOW Launches Probe Into Panchseva Housing Society Over Alleged Financial Irregularities; Notices...

Ex MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Shares Photo With Swelling On Her Face, Says 'Will Appear In Court If I...

Ex MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Shares Photo With Swelling On Her Face, Says 'Will Appear In Court If I...

Caught On Cam: Murder Convict Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Attackers In Gwalior; Was Out On 15-Day Parole

Caught On Cam: Murder Convict Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Attackers In Gwalior; Was Out On 15-Day Parole

10-Year-Old Girl Raped On Pretext Of Getting Remaining Money From Shopkeeper In Guna

10-Year-Old Girl Raped On Pretext Of Getting Remaining Money From Shopkeeper In Guna

Jodhpur Cops Nab Trafficker Making Jalebis In Bhopal

Jodhpur Cops Nab Trafficker Making Jalebis In Bhopal