Ex MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Shares Photo With Swelling On Her Face, Says 'Will Appear In Court If I Stay Alive'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former MP and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur posted her photograph on social media on Thursday. Below the photograph she wrote: “If I remain alive, I will go to court.” NIA court issued Rs 10,000 bail warrant against her.

The torture meted out to her by the Congress was not only confined to ATS custody but has also caused death-like sufferings to her, she wrote. She is down with swelling in the brain, poor sight, lack of hearing power, and inability to speak properly, she wrote. There is swelling in the body because of steroid and medicines for neurological problems, Pragya wrote. She has been admitted to a hospital.

#कांग्रेस_का_टॉर्चर सिर्फ ATS कस्टडी तक ही नहीं मेरेजीवन भर के लिए मृत्यु दाई कष्ट का कारण हो गएl ब्रेन में सूजन,आँखों से कम दिखना,कानो से कम सुनना बोलने में असंतुलन स्टेरॉयड और न्यूरो की दवाओंसे पूरे शरीर में सूजन एक हॉस्पिटल में उपचार चल रहा हैl जिंदा रही तो कोर्ट अवश्य जाउंगीl pic.twitter.com/vGzNWn6SzX — Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (@sadhvipragyag) November 6, 2024

In the photograph, swelling on her face is apparent. She has to appear before the court on November 13. The court has asked her to stay in Mumbai for treatment and for appearing before the court. Pragya and seven others are facing cases in connection with Malegaon blast. The BJP denied a ticket to Pragya this time. After being deprived of a ticket, Pragya is not seen in any event organised by the party. She has shared her photograph after a long time. She looks very ill.

'We all have to bear the Karma'

Congress leader KK Mishra commented on the health of the former member of parliament (MP) Pragya Singh Thakur and said that we all have to bear the Karma, done in our life. He asked the BJP leader that she should not blame the ATS or Congress, in the God’s Court no one is spared from the Karma.‘Misuse of Court can be done, but the Court of Supreme God never does injustice’, he stated.