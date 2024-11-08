MP: Women Demand Action Against BJP Mandal President In Dhar

Representative Image | Ghaziabad Portal

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A group of women submitted a memorandum to the SP, demanding the registration of an FIR against BJP mandal president Vipin Rathore. The women alleged that Rathore, acting as a Sahara agent, collected money from them under pretenses, promising to double their investments.

Ten years ago, one of the victims Anita Mukati invested a substantial amount of money in a housing scheme promoted by Rathore, who assured her of a fixed deposit return. Over the years, the amount has reportedly grown to over Rs 10 lakh.

Despite repeated attempts to contact Rathore for the return of her money, Mukati claims he has been unresponsive and has even resorted to abusive behaviour when confronted about the issue. A report was filed at Dhar Kotwali 50 days ago, but no action has been taken thus far.

During a public hearing, Mukati, along with other affected women like Geeta Kasera and Reena Rathore highlighted that many of the victims are single parents who were misled into investing their savings without receiving any documentation, leaving them without proof of their transactions.

The memorandum submitted to the SP emphasises the urgent need for legal action against Rathore. The women are seeking justice not only for themselves but also for others who have been similarly affected by Rathore's alleged fraudulent activities.