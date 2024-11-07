MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Extends Greetings On Chhath Puja, Instructs To Make Proper Arrangement For Worship In State (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has extended greetings to the citizens of the state and the country on the occasion of Chhath Puja and also instructed to make proper arrangements at the banks of river, pond etc for the worship across the state.

#WATCH | Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav extends greetings to people, on #ChhathPuja.



He says, "Greetings to all citizens...This is wonderful in our culture. Women face difficulties and pray for the long life of their husbands. But there is joy in this too, there is God's… pic.twitter.com/GKH1nt2uHr — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2024

"I extend my greeting to all the people of the state and the country on the auspicious occasion of the festival of Chhath Puja. Women performed this four-day puja for a longer life of their husbands, should not face any problems and their families be filled with happiness, prosperity and joy. The women break their fast after the worship of Surya Narayan (the Sun)," the CM told ANI.

He further praised the culture and stressed that women underwent troubles and worshipped for the long life of their husbands.

"This culture of ours is amazing, sisters put their lives in trouble and undergo hard worship for the long life of their husbands. Though it holds happiness too, it is God's blessing and the Sanatan culture grows in this way," the CM told ANI.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that an atmosphere of Chhath puja has been formed across the state and ensured to make proper arrangements for the worship wherever needed.

"An atmosphere is formed everywhere in the state and we have issued instructions that if Chhath Puja is being performed on the banks of ponds, rivers etc across the state then make proper arrangements and take care of it. The traditional places in the state where worship is done, will have the arrangements though we will make additional arrangements wherever needed," he added.

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the most significant festivals, involving strict rituals and fasting to express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth.

The four-day Chhath puja began on Tuesday with Nahay Khay on Day 1 of the festivities.

Nahay Khay, which falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, is all about cleansing, and prepping for the festival. Nahay Khay is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi on day 2, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi.

The festivities will conclude on November 8.

Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.