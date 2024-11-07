Watch VIDEO: Women Adorn Sarees In Jabalpur 'Walkathon', Say 'Saree Humari Sanskriti Hai'

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of women in Jabalpur took to the streets early Thursday morning, dressed in vibrant sarees, to participate in a "Walkathon" organised by the Udaan Foundation.

A video of the event has been circulating, capturing the vibrant scene of women dancing through the streets of Jabalpur during the walkathon.

They carried posters that read, "Saree mein chupi hai humari sanskriti" ("Our culture is hidden in the saree").

Watch the video below :-

#WATCH | Hundreds Of Women Dance Through The Streets Of Jabalpur Wearing Saree In 'Walkathon' Organised By Udaan Foundation#madhyapradeshnews #madhyapradesh #Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/v5X83z8smQ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 7, 2024

Starting from the city’s iconic Kamania Gate, the walkathon continued through various squares and landmarks, creating a lively display of colors and unity.

The walkathon was not only a fitness event but also a cultural statement. Through their graceful steps, the women promoted the beauty and significance of the saree, urging others to embrace this timeless piece of Indian heritage. The participants, spanning various ages, proudly highlighted how the saree has been a symbol of Indian tradition for generations.

Draped in colorful sarees, the women showcased the essence of Indian culture as they moved joyfully through the city, celebrating tradition with each step.

As they moved through the streets, the women received warm applause and encouragement from onlookers.

Organisers from the Udaan Foundation expressed that the event was designed to remind people of the cultural value of traditional clothing and to foster pride in Indian customs.