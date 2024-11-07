 Watch VIDEO: Women Adorn Sarees In Jabalpur 'Walkathon', Say 'Saree Humari Sanskriti Hai'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWatch VIDEO: Women Adorn Sarees In Jabalpur 'Walkathon', Say 'Saree Humari Sanskriti Hai'

Watch VIDEO: Women Adorn Sarees In Jabalpur 'Walkathon', Say 'Saree Humari Sanskriti Hai'

They carried posters that read, "Saree mein chupi hai humari sanskriti" ("Our culture is hidden in the saree").

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of women in Jabalpur took to the streets early Thursday morning, dressed in vibrant sarees, to participate in a "Walkathon" organised by the Udaan Foundation.

A video of the event has been circulating, capturing the vibrant scene of women dancing through the streets of Jabalpur during the walkathon.

They carried posters that read, "Saree mein chupi hai humari sanskriti" ("Our culture is hidden in the saree").

Watch the video below :-

FPJ Shorts
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardash Nahi Horaha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardash Nahi Horaha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video
Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller From Raipur
Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Case Registered In Mumbai Against Caller From Raipur
Read Also
Bhopal Will Miss Bihar’s Kokila Sharda Sinha On Chhath Puja
article-image

Starting from the city’s iconic Kamania Gate, the walkathon continued through various squares and landmarks, creating a lively display of colors and unity.

The walkathon was not only a fitness event but also a cultural statement. Through their graceful steps, the women promoted the beauty and significance of the saree, urging others to embrace this timeless piece of Indian heritage. The participants, spanning various ages, proudly highlighted how the saree has been a symbol of Indian tradition for generations.

Read Also
MP Nov 7 Weather Update: Season’s Coldest Night Hits State, Temperatures Dip To 11.2°C In...
article-image

Draped in colorful sarees, the women showcased the essence of Indian culture as they moved joyfully through the city, celebrating tradition with each step.

As they moved through the streets, the women received warm applause and encouragement from onlookers.

Organisers from the Udaan Foundation expressed that the event was designed to remind people of the cultural value of traditional clothing and to foster pride in Indian customs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: "Its Congress' Padhoge Toh Badhoge VS BJP's Batoge Toh Katoge," Sachin Pilot Launches...

VIDEO:

Madhya Pradesh Tourism To Launch 4th Sky Diving Festival In Ujjain From Nov 9, Offers Thrilling...

Madhya Pradesh Tourism To Launch 4th Sky Diving Festival In Ujjain From Nov 9, Offers Thrilling...

Watch VIDEO: Women Adorn Sarees In Jabalpur 'Walkathon', Say 'Saree Humari Sanskriti Hai'

Watch VIDEO: Women Adorn Sarees In Jabalpur 'Walkathon', Say 'Saree Humari Sanskriti Hai'

MP Nov 7 Weather Update: Season’s Coldest Night Hits State, Temperatures Dip To 11.2°C In...

MP Nov 7 Weather Update: Season’s Coldest Night Hits State, Temperatures Dip To 11.2°C In...

Bhopal Will Miss Bihar’s Kokila Sharda Sinha On Chhath Puja

Bhopal Will Miss Bihar’s Kokila Sharda Sinha On Chhath Puja