 MP Nov 7 Weather Update: Season’s Coldest Night Hits State, Temperatures Dip To 11.2°C In Pachmarhi, Indore & More
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is feeling the chill as temperatures continue to drop steadily. Last night marked the coldest night of the season so far, with most districts recording temperatures around 15°C. Over the past 24 hours, there’s been a dip of 1.6°C in the overall temperature.

Hill station Pachmarhi felt the cold more than other places, with the temperature dropping further to 11.2°C. Only Narsinghpur recorded a slightly higher temperature of 20°C, while other regions, like Betul and Satna, saw night temperatures around 15.7°C.

In Khajuraho and Tikamgarh, the temperature was 16°C, while Khandwa, Guna, and Narmadapuram recorded temperatures between 17°C and 19.4°C.

Cool winds from the north are the main reason for this dip in temperatures. Cities like Pachmarhi, Amarkantak, Umaria, and Mandla are now experiencing nighttime temperatures below 15°C, while daytime temperatures across many parts are still above 30°C.

According to the weather department, this cooling trend is usual for November, with similar patterns seen over the last decade. They predict that after November 15, the cold winds may strengthen, bringing further drops in both day and night temperatures. In cities like Bhopal and Jabalpur, temperatures were recorded at 16°C, while Gwalior and Ujjain were at 16.3°C, and Indore stood at 17.6°C.

