 Bhopal: Be Ready To Shell Out More, Van Vihar Raises Entry Charges
Bhopal: Be Ready To Shell Out More, Van Vihar Raises Entry Charges

Bhopal: Be Ready To Shell Out More, Van Vihar Raises Entry Charges

The entry charge of light four-wheel vehicle (up to the capacity of five persons) is now Rs 300 against previous charge of Rs 250.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Next time you visit Van Vihar National Park, be prepared to shell out more money for purchasing entry tickets. The management has increased the entry charges from Rs 5 to Rs 200 under different heads. For instance, one has to pay entry fee of Rs 20 for taking a walk inside Van Vihar.

But now, the same charge has increased to Rs 25. The two-wheeler ride (for two persons) inside Van Vihar used to cost Rs 60 per person. After the revised charges, it has been increased to Rs 80. The entry charge of light four-wheel vehicle (up to the capacity of five persons) is now Rs 300 against previous charge of Rs 250.

article-image

The entry charge for light four-wheel vehicle with more than five persons has been revised to Rs 300 against previous entry fee of Rs 250. The entry charge for mini bus (20-passenger capacity) is now Rs 1,100 against previous charge of Rs 1,000. The charge for Safari drive is now Rs 100 per person against the previous charge of Rs 50.

The safari drive (through vehicle provided by management) after sunset is also available in Van Vihar. Its charge is Rs 300 per person, Rs 150 for children in the age group of 5 to 12 years. It is free for children up to five years of age. The charge of Safari vehicle to accommodate six people is Rs 1,500. The charge for bus, with more than 20 people, has been increased to Rs 2,200 from earlier charge of Rs 2,000.

article-image

Same charge

The entry charge has remained untouched under few heads. The charge for riding ones’ own bicycle remains same, that is, Rs 30. Likewise, the entry charge for autorickshaw is Rs 120, which has not been increased.

